Bring in the New Year at Ylang Ylang Resorts Big Bash

Montezuma, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Costa Rica’s ultimate beach destination, Montezuma’s Ylang Ylang Beach resort will be throwing their grand New Year’s Eve Bash on Tuesday, December 31, 2013. Ring in the New Year with us at the Ylang Ylang Beach Resort, with performances by the nationwide renowned Costa Rican Latino Band, ‘Skala’ followed by a spectacular firework show at midnight.



Start off the New Year right at Montezuma’s beautiful white sandy beach resort. Join us for live entertainment and an ‘All you can eat gourmet buffet.’ We will be offering free shuttle rides to and from Montezuma for those who are not staying at the Montezuma Ylang Ylang beach resort.



Montezuma is securely located at the tip of the Nicoya Peninsula on the Pacific Coast. Here you will find yourself lost in its alluring scenery and exotic ambiance. Delivering a breathtaking view of the ocean, you will leave with a sense of peace and harmony.



Come join us for an unforgettable evening. Doors open at 8 pm. Tickets are $65 per person (children under 10 will get 50% off.)



About the Montezuma Ylang Ylang Resort

The Ylang Ylang beach resort is located off the Nicoya Peninsula on the Pacific Coast. Situated in the beautiful Southeastern region of Costa Rica, Montezuma beach lures in tourist, honeymooners and families from all over the world to come capture its intriguing beauty. Ylang Ylang beach resort compliments its natural surroundings with a warm, tropical atmosphere. Ask about our vacation packages today. Visit out our website for more info: http://www.ylangylangbeachresort.com/.