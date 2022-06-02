Bring the Family out to Elmwood Park Zoo's Breakfast with the Giraffes This Summer

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- Add some extra adventure to your breakfast with Elmwood Park Zoo's Breakfast with the Giraffes this summer! With select dates throughout June, July, August, and September, there's plenty of opportunity for you and your family to enjoy the first meal of the day next to the three giraffes located in the Norristown, PA, park, upon which guests can enjoy a complimentary giraffe feeding. In addition to the breakfast, guests purchasing tickets will receive free admission to the zoo, ending their day with the best animals Elmwood Park Zoo has to offer.



Tickets for a table of four are $134.95 and $124.95 for yearly members, while tickets for a larger family of six are $184.95 and $174.95 for yearly members. Children up to two years old are just $10.95, and additional guests are welcomed at the cost of $34.95 and $29.95 for those with annual memberships. Space is limited, so attendees are advised to purchase tickets as soon as possible.



Menu items include many common breakfast delights, like scrambled eggs, sausage, and waffles. Top it off with a coffee or orange juice, or sip on a beer or bottomless mimosa (for guests 21 and up) while overlooking the three giraffes. Experience a family outing that members young and old can all enjoy! Be sure to secure a spot before tickets run low or learn more about this or other events at http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.