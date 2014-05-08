Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) & Enterprise Mobility Market - Global Advancements, Market Forecast and Analysis (2014 - 2019)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) & Enterprise Mobility Market [Mobile Device Management, Mobile Application Management, Telecom Expense Management, Content Management and Email Management] - Global Advancements, Market Forecast and Analysis (2014 - 2019)
From the past few years, the market for bring your own device (BYOD) has developed and adopted the latest technology with the increasing demand among organizations from various verticals. This market involves the recent implementation of software, systems, and security solutions to create an innovative environment. BYOD market in this report is defined as the summation of software, devices, and security solutions.
BYOD market identifies the latest pattern and technology that is essential for any institution across the globe. This market is still in its growing stage as many organizations are not very open towards the latest technological changes. The report analyzes the importance of technology and the impact on employees and workers in the long run.
Many organizations lack in the adoption of software, solutions, and devices due to the privacy and security issues related to it. It is estimated that the use of such technology to its highest potential would take a few years. Employees are able to gain benefits from recent developments that have taken place with the emergence of Smartphones and tablets.
The major restraint in this market is the government and compliance issues and security risks associated with use of personal devices.
There are various assumptions that have been taken into consideration for the market sizing and forecasting exercise. A few of the global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological, and economic factors. For instance, exchange rate is one of the economic factors which are expected to have a moderate rating of impact on this market. Therefore, the dollar fluctuations are expected to not seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging Asia Pacific (APAC) regions.
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the market into software, devices, and security covering this market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split across the different users and regions.
2. This report will help them better understand the competitors and gain more insights to better position one's business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including end user analysis, mergers and acquisition, and venture capital funding. Besides this, there are company profiles of the ten major players in this market. In this section, market internals are provided that can help place one's company ahead of the competitors.
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