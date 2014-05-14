Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) & Enterprise Mobility Market to Grow from $71.93 Billion in 2013 to $266.17 Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 25.2% During the Forecast Period

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The report "Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) & Enterprise Mobility Market [Mobile Device Management, Mobile Application Management, Telecom Expense Management, Content Management and Email Management] - Global Advancements, Market Forecast and Analysis (2014 – 2019)" defines and segments the global BYOD market into various sub-segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of market sizes. The report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints and opportunities impacting it along with the adoption trends.



MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global BYOD market to grow from $71.93 billion in 2013 to $266.17 billion in 2019. In terms of regions, North America is expected to be the largest market in terms of market size, while Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) are expected to experience an increase in market traction, during the forecast period.



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Browse 112 market data tables, 28 figures spread through 216 pages and in-depth TOC on “Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) & Enterprise Mobility Market”

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The biggest challenge for organizations is the difficulty in adopting server based resources or a secure IT infrastructure. The software vendors in the BYOD market are continuously innovating and remodeling their present architecture to build more proficient and advanced systems that can allow workers to bring their own devices for work purpose. Major vendors in the BYOD & Enterprise mobility market are Alcatel-Lucent, Avaya, Air Watch, Aruba Networks, Cisco Systems, IBM, iPass Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Good Technology Inc., and Meru Networks among various others. The major forces driving this market are cloud infrastructure adoption, reduced hardware cost for enterprises, emergence of mobile user workforce, increase in smart phone penetration, and persistent usage popularity among industry verticals, regions and enterprises.



MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility market by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA); by software: mobile device management , mobile application management, telecom expense management, enterprise mobile content management , enterprise mobile email management and others; by devices: smart phones, tablets and laptops; by security: mobile data security, mobile device security, mobile ID management, and network security; by industry verticals: manufacturing, healthcare logistics and transportation, retail, BFSI, IT & telecom, public sector and others.



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