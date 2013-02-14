Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) vs. Corporate Owned-Personally Enabled (COPE) Strategy for Enterprise Mobility New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Mobile Device Management (MDM) policy deployed under Corporate Owned-Personally Enabled (COPE) strategy has recently gained much attention to manage enterprise mobility system of an organization overcoming the pitfalls of the so called "Bring Your Own Device" (BYOD) approach. Factors driving the COPE strategy include adoption corporate data control & security, high cost mobility management, distracted ineffective troubleshooting and challenges, high cost burden on total billing, usage & support staff, and more.



COPE represents a strategy in which an organization extends BYOD for their employees while allowing them to use their device for personal usage wherein security is imposed on the data network - not the device itself. This allows an organization to create a secure environment for data transmission and usage, leading to huge cost savings with respect to total mobility management expenditures when deployed. Research has identified that 77% of BYOD organizations suffered from sensitive data loss leading to negative impact on balance-sheet and roughly two thirds of them are considering COPE as an optimal strategy. It is predicted that 70% of global organizations will deploy vendor managed COPE by 2015.



Key Benefits of Report:

Understand how IT can leverage COPE benefits

Identify strategic benefits of COPE over BYOD (with SWOT analysis)

Case studies from successful implementation including evaluation of COPE cost savings

Identify mobile workforce adoption trends, employer and employee perception over BYOD, COPE and security issues, and adoption trend by region



