Bring-Your-Own-Device Market to Reach $181.39 Billion by 2017 with a CAGR of 15.17%

According to a new market research report, "Bring-your-own-device Market [Enterprise Mobility; Consumerization of IT; Mobile Device Management (MDM); Mobile Application Management; Telecom Expense Management] - Global Advancements, Business Models, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2012 – 2017)", published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), the total BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market is expected to reach $181.39 Billion by 2017 with a CAGR of 15.17%.



BYOD and Enterprise Mobility concept is getting huge traction in the technology market nowadays. This is one of the hot topic in the market after cloud computing. The reason behind the market growth is that, enterprises are going mobile and they need to be in touch with their mobile workforce anytime anywhere. Companies are getting instant return in terms of visibility, time management, cost saving, and positive work environment.



Employees are using their own devices such as smart phones, tablets, and laptops, for the official work to be connected with the enterprise network anytime, anywhere. Thus Bring-your-own-device phenomenon is entering enterprise IT, and will change the way users and organizations address the network security concerns.



Employees want to use the device which they would like to use. The organization is not forcing them to do so. BYOD and Enterprise Mobility is allowing them to use the same. There are software and security vendors which are helping the companies to provide an environment where employees can connect their devices to the enterprise network without having any security related issues and this is driving the growth of the BYOD and enterprise mobility market.



Global Bring Your Own Device Market is expected to grow from $67.21 billion in 2011 to $181.39 billion by 2017, at an estimated CAGR of 15.17% from 2012 to 2017.



North America commanded the largest share; i.e., 36.10% of the overall managed BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market in 2011 at $24.26 billion; and is expected to reach $58.60 billion by 2017, at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2012 to 2017.



In addition to market sizes and forecasts, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing market growth, offering in-depth geographic analysis of the BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report draws the competitive landscape of the bring-your-own-device market, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the technological and marketing strategies. The key players are adopting in order to gain an edge over their competitors.



