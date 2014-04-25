Bringing the United States Declaration Down to Earth, New Book Explores the Science Behind Humanity's Unalienable Rights' Under the Physical Laws of Nature

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- The scholar Thomas Jefferson, author of the United States Declaration of Independence, found it “self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”



These are familiar words to most Americans, but how many actually understand what they mean or the basis behind them?



In a provocative and topical new book by Michael T. Takac entitled ‘Scientific Proof of Our Unalienable Rights: A Road to Utopia’, Takac presents scientific evidence of this endowment by arguing that Americans’ unalienable Rights stem from the physical Laws of Nature through the Constructal Law. This law explains how everything that moves—whether animate or inanimate—naturally evolve in ways that facilitate such movement. Movement for all “Life” includes “Liberty” that facilitates “the pursuit,” of positive feedback (“Happiness”).



Although this may seem confusing to the average person, Takac writes with a flow and an ease that belies the complexity of the subject matter and allows anyone to dive into the concepts with confidence.



Official Synopsis:



The scholar Thomas Jefferson, author of the United States Declaration of Independence, found it “self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness”—but this remarkable book presents scientific evidence of such an endowment. In it, Michael T Takac argues that our unalienable Rights stem from the physical Laws of Nature through the Constructal Law. This law explains how everything that moves—whether animate or inanimate—naturally evolve in ways that facilitate such movement. Movement for all “Life” includes “Liberty” that facilitates “the pursuit,” of positive feedback (“Happiness”).



Written in an easy style, Takac takes the discourse out of the ivory tower for all to understand. He demonstrates these Rights represent a dynamic fine-tuning bio-program that led to the machinery of natural selection, the emergence of philosophy, the evolution of science, the maturity of morality, a closure of the gap between man-made laws and the Laws of Nature, and the basis to economics. By understanding our Rights as belonging to nature and building social institutions that embrace those Rights, humanity may travel toward a better way of life on the “road to utopia.”



Since its release, the book has earned praise for its well-reasoned and meticulously researched arguments.



“Thought-provoking read identifying Thomas Jefferson's principles with examples on how they interface with modern life. A must read for all,” wrote Walter, an Amazon Reviewer.



Michael T. Takac believes that his book is the first to truly delve into the scientific evidence behind Jefferson’s claims in a way that is simple for the world to understand.



“The second edition of this book provides empirical evidence of such endowment being part of the physical Laws of Nature. In our modern day of science and technology, the evidence is now at hand, and thankfully, the mystery has been taken out of it, making it much more accessible,” says the author. “Furthermore, there is scientific merit in revisiting Jefferson’s claim for debate and bringing these Rights back to center stage. Such debate will renew our outlook and understanding of humanity’s Rights and their interrelationship between the physical and social domains.”



‘Scientific Proof of Our Unalienable Rights: A Road to Utopia’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1k96Qgf and http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/scientific-proof-of-our-unalienable-rights-a-road-to-utopia-michael-t-takac/1110120775?ean=9781611700794



Continuing: “By understanding our Rights as belonging to nature can help calibrate humanity’s moral compass, improve society’s objectives, and enhance the evolution of technology and wealth. A must read for everyone especially those of science, education, faith, and policy makers.”



About Michael T. Takac

Held rewording positions at Bell Laboratories, IBM, and currently researching symmetries between the physical and social domains.