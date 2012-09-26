Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Investor Investigation over Potential Excessive Executive Compensation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- An investigation for investors in NYSE:EAT shares was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors of Brinker International, Inc. for agreeing to pay certain Brinker International officials excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Brinker International, Inc. harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Brinker International’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $2.76 billion for the 52 week period that ended on June 29, 2011 to over $2.82 billion for the 52 week period that ended on June 27, 2012 and its Net Income for the respective time periods increased from $141.06 million to $151.23 million.



Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) grew from $11 per share in February 2009 to as high as $35.45 per share on September 7, 2012.



However, its Total Revenue declined from over $3.27 billion for the 52 week period that ended on June 24, 2009 and from over $2.85 billion for the 52 week period that ended on June 30, 2010.



The total compensation of certain top officials at Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) increased substantially between its FY 2010 and 2012. For instance the Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO’s pay rose from over $3.09 million in 2010 to over $4.14 million in 2012 and the EVP and CFO’s compensation increased from over $531,000 in 2010 to over $1.26 million in 2012.



Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) closed on September 25, 2012, at $34.58 per share.



