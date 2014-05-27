Brink's Home Security Acquisition by ADT Stirs Competition

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- FrontPoint Security, which is an excellent alternative for people searching for a service like Brink's Home Security, is receiving rave reviews from customers all over the United States and Canada. FrontPoint Security, who is aligning itself to be an industry-leading home monitoring security system provider, is the only security provider who offers a 30 day trial period. Since Brink's is no longer independently operated, FrontPoint has taken an industry lead.



FrontPoint Security promises clients the highest level of customer support, which has been a contributing factor to their high reviews. The company offers cutting-edge GE wireless security equipment and the ability for customers to control their systems through an app on the iPhone, Android, Blackberry or Windows smartphone.



FrontPoint Security’s equipment gives clients the option of cellular monitoring, which is a much safer and more fool proof means of communication with the authorities in the event of an emergency, since burglars and would-be intruders are unable to disable cellular signals.



The New York Times recently said the home monitoring system provider is the “biggest up and coming player in the home security industry” while Fox said that FrontPoint Security is a “leader in wireless security”.



A free, no hassle quote is available by visiting FrontPoint's website or calling their stellar customer service department at (866) 363-2035.



About FrontPoint Security

FrontPoint’s home security solutions protect families, homes, and businesses with wireless alarm equipment and interactive monitoring. Featuring GE Security technology and five-star customer service, FrontPoint Security aims to please clients every day.