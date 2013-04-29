Brisbane Electrician Services Offers Homeowners Shocking Alternative for Lower Electricity Bills

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Nowadays, electricity bills are climbing to seemingly unheard of levels. Energy consumers seem limited in the amounts of choices they can turn to that can actually help keep their budget in line.



Homeowners in the Brisbane metropolitan area have a choice they can turn to for increased energy bill savings: Brisbane Electrician Services , an established electrical services provider, is now giving homeowners the ability to lower their electricity bills through its LED lighting installation and maintenance services.



LED lights are known worldwide for their energy efficiency. They produce strong amounts of light at reduced levels of energy consumption, especially when compared to other lighting sources. Additionally, they have an extensive life cycle, so they have long-lasting operation lifetimes.



“We are living in tough times. Household energy bills just seem to be getting more and more expensive, and many customers are looking for ways to pay less for energy consumption. We offer energy consumers a real viable solution within their budget with our new LED lighting installation services. Customers who have had our new lights installed in their homes are reporting marked differences in the amounts they paying for their electricity,” explained the company owner, Jim Stone. “We specialize in installing it in homes, and it is noted for being one of the most energy efficient sources out there.”



Homeowners can contact Brisbane Electrician Services by calling or contacting them on their website. The company will respond within 24 hours and go to the designated home location for a quick consultation. Upon its completion of the inspection, it will then offer a project bid based on that homeowner’s particular needs.



“We have a great track record of providing quality electrical services to our local homeowners. Also, as a small family-owned business, we are able to offer more personalized attention to customer needs than other service providers. We are therefore committed to offering our customers services with their particular needs foremost in mind; we want to make sure you are completely satisfied with our work,” Stone added. “Our customers endorse us to others consistently for our professionalism and job efficiency. You won’t be disappointed with our services and how much you’ll save in your bill paying!”



Customers can visit the company's website to learn more about installation and maintenance services for indoor and outdoor light options. There, they can find information on services for home appliances, other home electrical services, and commercial electrical services.



About Brisbane Electrician Services

Brisbane Electrician Services, the Brisbane Electrician you can count on, is a family-owned electrical services business that has served residential and commercial consumers in the Brisbane metropolitan area for over 10 years. They are regarded as an industry leader in their area for their professionalism, personalized customer attention, and job efficiency.



Contact: Jim Stone

Business: Brisbane Electrician Services

Address: 10 Eagle Street, Brisbane, QLD 4000 Australia

Phone: 07 3040 6900

Email: info@electricianbrisbaneqld.com.au

Website: http://www.electricianbrisbaneqld.com.au/