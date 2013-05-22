Brisbane Electrician Services Offers Test and Tag Services at Brisbane

Brisbane, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Brisbane Electrician Services based out in Australia has announced the launch of test and tag services in the region of Brisbane. The chances of electrical shock and other damages caused by electrical equipments that are used in regular businesses are very high. Testing and tagging is related to the practice of frequently examining electrical equipment to identify the risk involved. Brisbane Electrician Services are legitimate and authorized test and tag providers for the region of Brisbane.



Brisbane Electrician Services has over ten years of experience in this field. Irrespective of the business one is running, the electrical equipment’s being used must be regularly checked to ensure the safety of the people on site. Testing and tagging is essential because it assures you that the equipment being operated would not cause any injury. The company employs specialised and certified electricians who cautiously test and tag the plug-in gadgets to ensure that they meet the Australian standards.



The services offered by the company include consistent and prominent testing and tagging, radiation seepage testing, general electrical scrutiny and evaluation to see if the work places comply with the standards, electrical equipment repairs, etc.



Brisbane Electrician Services owns state-of-the-art test and tag tools that are acknowledged by the government. They instantly repair electrical gadgets that do not qualify the testing stage. The company offers comprehensive list of test and tag reports. The company’s after sales service reminds you to conduct an automatic retest to make sure that your electrical devices are in compliance with the guidelines. In addition to ensuring the customer’s equipment meet the Australian standards, the company efficiently performs its test and tag services to evade workstation injuries or even demise caused due to inappropriately tested electrical appliances.



Brisbane Electrician Services uses the world’s leading electrical service provider who maintains top-of-the-line technology to guarantee the safety of your workplace and home. The high quality service of test and tag showcases their knowledge, experience, and dedication. This has enabled their business to grow in Brisbane.



“In every tag and test that we carry out, we always make sure that the devices are truly in compliance with the Australian Standard AS3760-2010” states the website.



For further information, visit the company's official website below.



About Brisbane Electrician Services

Brisbane Electrician Services have been in the electrical maintenance business for over 10 years. It offers pcomprehensive services in the metropolitan region of greater Brisbane that include North sideand Southside Brisbane. They have a client base in both commercial and residential industry. The company provides speedy and specialised services to its clients.



