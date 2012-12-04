Brisbane Metal Roofing Specialists Jones Roofing Announces New Partnership with Apex Steel QLD

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Jones Roofing is proud to announce a new partnership with Apex Steel QLD as suppliers of metal roofing materials. For more than 18 years the Brisbane roofing specialists have been industry leaders in metal roofing that provide new, re-roofing, asbestos re-roofing, roof repairs, guttering, and ceiling insulation services for residential and commercial buildings.



The highest quality workmanship, materials and customer service have been the characteristics that have propelled metal roofing specialists Jones Roofing to its industry-leading position in the Brisbane roofing industry. As a part of their ongoing efforts to retain that leading position with their residential and commercial customers, the company recently announced a new partnership with Apex Steel QLD. “Apex Steel’s state-of-the-art facilities just north of Brisbane are known throughout the steel industry for quality and competitive pricing,” said a Jones Roofing spokesperson. “Consequently, this new partnership ensures our ability to continue providing the highest quality metal roofing to the Brisbane area.”



For more than 18 years, the family-owned Jones Roofing has been providing a variety of services to Brisbane residential and commercial clients. They include new roofs, re-roofing, asbestos re-roofing and comprehensive metal roof repairs as well as guttering and ceiling insulation for residential and commercial buildings. The company is founded on the principle of providing each customer with the best possible personal service from the first phone call through to the completed roofing project.



Jones Roofing employs only qualified tradesmen for all their metal roofing repairs and offers BSA insurance on all work over $3,300 for the client’s protection. Each job is assigned one of their professional and highly experienced supervisors to keep the customer updated on the project’s progress. They offer a wide range of colours as well as roof and gutter profiles so that customers can select the roofing materials that will complement their home or commercial building.



Jones Roofing offers a five-year workmanship warranty on the installation of new metal roofs, metal re-roofs, asbestos re-roofs and new gutters, downpipes and fascias. They are also one of the few roofing companies to provide a free measure and quote service that is highly accurate so that customers know the quoted price will be the price that they pay. For more information, please visit http://www.jonesroofing.com.au



About Jones Roofing

For more than 18 years, the family-owned business has been a leader in the Brisbane roofing industry specialising in metal roofing. Services include new roofs, re-roofing, asbestos re-roofing, roof repairs, guttering, and ceiling insulation for residential and commercial buildings. In addition to free and accurate measure and quote services, the company offers a five-year workmanship warranty on the installation of new metal roofs, metal re-roofs, asbestos re-roofs and new gutters, downpipes and fascias.