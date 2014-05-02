Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Says Construction Workers Are at Higher Risk for Work Injuries and Fatalities

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- According to a prominent Chicago work injury attorney, construction workers face a great risk for work injuries and fatalities.



“Construction is one of the most dangerous industries for workers, and far too many people suffer serious injuries or even death while on the job,” said attorney Robert Briskman, who handles work injury cases.



According to data from the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics, 775 workers in the private construction industry were killed on the job in 2012 (the most recent year for which complete statistics are available). This figure represented a five percent increase from 2011, when 738 workers in the construction industry were killed. Construction accidents accounted for 19.6 percent of the 3,945 worker fatalities in private industry in 2012. Overall, 4,383 workers died on the job in 2012.



In the 2012 construction industry, there were 3.7 total recordable cases of illness or injury per 100 full-time workers. Two cases per 100 involved days away from work, job restriction or transfer.



The four main causes of worker fatalities in the construction industry are known as the “fatal four.” Together, they account for 56 percent of construction deaths. Falls accounted for 278 of 775, or 36 percent of total deaths in construction in 2012. Seven-eight deaths, or ten percent of the total, were caused because a worker was struck by an object. Electrocutions caused 66 deaths, or nine percent of the total, and 13 of those who died were caught in or between objects, accounting for two percent of all construction fatalities.



Construction accidents often involve violations of safety standards, including failure to provide proper fall protection, respiratory protection or hazard warnings. Accidents may also involve defects in the construction of scaffolding and ladders or errors in electrical wiring methods.



“The number of injuries and deaths suffered by construction workers is unacceptable, particularly given the fact that so many of the causes are preventable,” said Briskman. “Construction accidents are often the result of negligence on the part of employers, manufacturers and other third parties, and, in those cases, injured workers may be entitled to compensation.”



Learn more at http://www.briskmanandbriskman.com/practice-areas/construction-accidents/