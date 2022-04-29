Bristol Myers Squibb Consolidates in New San Diego Biotech Facility

New York,, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- Multinational pharmaceutical firm Bristol Myers Squibb has created a single R&D research campus in San Diego, California that will consolidate all its teams in the area. The move by the firm will result in a 427,000 square foot complex where the company will be able to host all its research talent in the region. The idea behind the consolidation is to "foster a flexible working ecosystem" and help to boost collaboration among all those who are working on R&D for the pharmaceutical company in this part of the country. The building, which has some impressive space and features, is also part of a talent retention strategy at Bristol Myers Squibb, and a push to find the best people to come and apply their minds on the new campus. The new facility is part of a wider development that has a wealth of facilities, including a wellness and fitness center and an organic eatery.



EPM Scientific is a biotech recruiter supporting the recruitment and retention efforts of organizations such as Bristol Myers Squibb that are looking to expand further in the life sciences space. The firm was established in 2012 and has acquired a range of hiring experience that includes expertise as a biotech recruiter, as well as other connected areas such as legal and compliance, commercial, medical communications, R&D and Safety/Pharmacovigilance. Over the years, the firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and many thousands of connections with hiring managers at companies all over the life sciences sector. The team has worked with a broad spectrum of talented people and a wide range of organizations, from disruptive startups keen to recruit for growth to international brands hiring for innovation. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, options can always be found for every hiring need.



With an extensive reach nationwide, EPM Scientific is well established as a biotech recruiter in the USA. This reach includes most major cities across the country, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco - as well as many other locations in between. In addition to this robust geographic network the team in America is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. Plus, EPM Scientific is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. A combination of insight and expertise has given the team a considerable advantage as a biotech recruiter. The firm invests heavily in developing high standards, confidence and competence in its team - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via this biotech recruiter today, including QA Specialist III, Analytical Scientist III and Device Design Control Engineer.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.