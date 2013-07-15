Bristol Wins the European Green Capital Award for 2015

Bristol, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Global urbanisation is placing an ever increasing strain on our cities and urban areas, in terms of resources such as living spaces, energy, water and food, as well as contributing to the deterioration of the environment. Many cities and communities around the world are realizing this responsibility and have started acting to create greener and more sustainable cities.



Bristol is once such city. Its’ elected mayor George Ferguson, the local government and the residents of Bristol have worked together to make Bristol a much more environment friendly and a much healthier place to live. Their hard work of many years has finally been recognised as Bristol has been crowned the European Green Capital for 2015. The award has been granted in recognition of the work that the community of Bristol has done to overcome their environmental challenges. The rewards of creating a greener city are not only to the current residents of Bristol but also to the future generations, the economy and the global image of the city. The Government and the people of Bristol are proud of their achievement and are determined to strive towards making this city a much greener, healthier and environment friendly place.



Bristol is one of the most dynamic and exciting cities in England. The city is home to two world class universities: University of Bristol and the University of the West of England. It is a great place to learn due to its unique mix of different culture and nationalities, which results in a diverse and vibrant atmosphere. Bristol Language Centre is an English language teaching centre that offers a wide range of quality courses for people who wish to improve their English to help achieve their goals and aspiration.



BLC is fully accredited By the British Council, Independent Schools Inspectorate. (ISI) inspected, a member of English UK and a UK Border Agency Highly Trusted Sponsor.



BLC aware of its responsibilities to the community of Bristol and takes an active role in engaging with the local community. BLC is delighted to be part of Bristol's Big Green Week 2013; and sees it as a celebration of inspirational green thinking and ideas. Bristol's Big Green Week 2013 will be celebrated from 15/06/2013 to 23/06/2013.



