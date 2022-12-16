Bristols Bottle Studio Opens Promising 850 Television Jobs over Next 10 Years

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- Bottle Yard Studios has been the site of many excellent productions in recent years, including The Netflix show The Last Bus and The Outlaws, which was made for The BBC. In fact, over the past decade, the studios have been the location for more than 70 productions. Now the studio facilities are being expanded with three extra stages added via a new TBY2 site, which is located just half a mile away in South Bristol. With the addition of the second site to the Bristol City Council facilities, there will now be the capacity for many more productions to be filmed at the same time. The second site increases the number of stages from eight to 11. As a result, it is likely to create a large number of television jobs, with many new opportunities set to result from productions at the new studio site in the next 10 years.



During the development stage of the new Bottle Yard Studios site, around 135 jobs were created. Over the next 10 years, the council's Senior Film Manager expects another 800+ television jobs to be available as a result of the construction of the second site. The first show that is going into production at the new studio site is a version of 'Rivals,' which is based on the book by Jilly Cooper. The second Bottle Yard Studios site should open the door to a whole spectrum of 'top notch' film and television productions and create many more television jobs in the region, according to industry insiders. The site has been redeveloped and funded through a mix of finance, including £12 million from the West of England Combined Authority. This investment is designed to help promote the fact that the region is firmly open for business again after the pandemic.



With new studios opening up across the UK, there are greater opportunities for those looking for television jobs today. The pandemic has been especially tough on this industry, and the exciting prospects that lie ahead are timely. The Talent Manager supports freelancers and industry institutions looking to capitalise on this surge in opportunities to help bring new productions to life. The business is the first 'free for freelancers' platform, which means that freelancers who use The Talent Manager to find work - like the television jobs at the new Bottle Yard Studios site - never have to pay to do so. It has also become a go-to for many companies in the industry - including all the major indies and broadcasters, from The BBC through to Maverick and ITV. Professionalising the process of recruiting (and applying) for television jobs has been a key motivation for the team at The Talent Manager. A considered recruitment strategy is a major advantage for any employer looking to fill television jobs, and The Talent Manager is able to balance providing a comprehensive service to companies as well as support and access to opportunities for freelancers too.



About The Talent Manager

The Talent Manager is the main recruitment and networking platform for the TV industry in the UK. Connecting the best TV production freelancers with the latest TV jobs and providing production companies with a unique CV and job store.



Enabling production companies to post jobs, manage applications, monitor the diversity of their teams, and find and track talent they have - or would like to - work with, while freelancers can apply for jobs, network, contact companies and update their skills and availability, all for free.



The TM is used by over 4,000 production companies - including the major broadcasters - and more than 100,000 freelancers.



At its heart, the TM is designed to professionalise recruitment in our industry by giving companies the tools to be more forward-thinking, strategic, creative and inclusive in their recruitment. Its intelligent search algorithm means finding the right people for your project at the right time has never been easier, while its applicant tracking system, lists and notes functions mean producers save huge amounts of time and money on the mechanics of recruitment.



The Talent Manager also provides a platform for streamlining the recruitment process for companies. In addition provides a single, central free hub for people to manage their diaries and find work, as well as a professional networking functionality for creative professionals to seek advice, find collaborators, share information, and get career development opportunities

Founder and Creative Director Sarah Lee commented, "The Talent Manager was born out of a desire to simplify the way our industry works and to professionalise the way TV companies recruit. We believe freelancers should never have to pay to apply for jobs, and we are proud to have established the first 'free for freelancer' platform."



