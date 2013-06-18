Britain Aims to Regulate Electronic Cigarettes as Medicine, International Vapor Group Is in Full Support

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Healthcare authorities around the globe have been trying to figure out how to deal with the new battery-powered smoking device called an electronic cigarette. International Vapor Group (IVG) offers three brands that include EverSmoke, South Beach Smoke, and the newest brand: NutriCigs. These electronic cigarette brands give smokers an alternative smoking option. All of IVG’s electronic cigarette brands contain no smoke, no secondhand smoke, no tar and no tobacco.



Authorities are unsure of how to handle and regulate the new device in regards to its health effects in comparison to smoking traditional tobacco cigarettes. Great Britain has decided to have manufacturers prove the quality of their products and demonstrate an accurate amount of nicotine. They also will not need to conduct clinical trials.



The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency states that some existing electronic cigarettes on the market were not good enough on varying levels. However, manufacturers will have time to raise their standards and apply for a license that will allow the e-Cig companies to regulate their devices as over-the-counter products in a wide range of outlets from 2016.



“We believe all of our brands are superior to many other competitors and we will be doing everything we can to guarantee our placement in receiving the proper license. We think it’s truly wonderful what Britain is starting out to do,” said a representative from IVG.



With any of IVG’s e-Cig brands, smokers can enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke. An electronic cigarette contains no tobacco, no smoke, no tar and no carcinogens. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but, they can do so without secondhand smoke intruding on others.



IVG currently offers 10 flavors, with new flavors constantly being tested. Classic Tobacco, Tobacco Blue, Tobacco Gold, Menthol, Vanilla, Chocolate, Cherry, Coffee, Pina Colada, and Peach flavored cartridges all come in five nicotine levels. The nicotine levels are 24mg, 18mg, 16mg, 12mg, 6mg, and 0mg for those smokers who no longer need the nicotine solution but still crave the fixation of a cigarette.



As the electronic cigarette industry is rapidly growing with no signs of slowing down, retailers, distributors and wholesalers are all rushing to capitalize on the market. International Vapor Group has taken the lead in the industry by providing customers with top electronic cigarette brands to choose from, excellent quality products and superior customer service. For more information on International Vapor Group and for wholesale inquiries please visit http://www.InternationalVapor.com.