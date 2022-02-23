Britain Set to Become Financial Services Cryptocurrency Leader

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- In spite of all the issues and delays that Brexit has caused the financial services sector it looks like the UK is set to become a leader in the world of crypto. More and more people are now choosing cryptocurrencies thanks to the increasingly mainstream nature of the sector. Investment in financial technology has been a big factor in the rise of the UK in cryptocurrencies. British-based start-ups attract a wealth of financing, as well as the conditions of the financial services sector in the UK, have made it much easier for digital currencies and the innovative tech that surrounds them to start to flourish. There are, of course, those in the UK that are wary of digital currencies and the change they represent. However, as more and more governments get on board with cryptocurrencies globally it's clear that this sector has staying power - and huge potential - for countries like the UK that are willing to lead the way.



Financial services recruitment agencies in Europe, and beyond, have watched as the market for cryptocurrencies has evolved - and all the opportunities that have been created for talented people in financial technology as a result. Selby Jennings is one of those financial services recruitment agencies. Established in 2004, the firm has grown alongside the financial services industry in Europe and is now a key player, supporting both innovative organisations and individuals keen to take a career-defining next step. Areas of expertise at Selby Jennings are broad and include hiring for commodities, investment management, private wealth management, legal and compliance, as well as quantitative research and trading. The firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and connections at key companies across the banking and financial services sector. Via a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team can design options for every skills gap.



Selby Jennings is well known as one of Germany's go-to financial services recruitment agencies. The firm has extensive coverage in the country, including major hubs such as Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. In addition, the team in Germany is part of a much broader international umbrella, as it is integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Not only that but the firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. In areas such as digital currencies, where trends and demands are constantly evolving, it's vital for financial services recruitment agencies to have an in-depth understanding of what businesses within the industry need and to be able to deliver responsively. At Selby Jennings, consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to achieve this. There are currently many roles available via Selby Jennings today, including Programme Manager [Venture Capital], Senior Crypto Quant Researcher and Senior Compliance Officer.



The team at Selby Jennings said, "Little did we know that the pandemic would spark a new chapter for financial services. From ever-evolving regulations, mercurial consumer expectations, digital transformation, to the heightened competition from incumbents and new entrants, financial services verticals evolved at lightning speed – all while in a stage of poised recovery with the need to future-proof operations from additional disruption.



Alongside challenges brought on by the pandemic, financial services in 2021 were gripped by the wider political and socio-economic context that was Brexit, as banks and financial institutions packed their bags to move some, or all, of their operations to cities across Europe. However, Financial Services were one of the few bright spots of the past year, providing fuel to the economy and scaling up in a time where many sectors wouldn't take the risk. 2022 is already shaping up to be a record-breaking year in terms of talent movement, and we can't wait to help clients secure that world-class talent."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.