Britain's Highest Pub Could Become Host to Zombie Motion Picture

Durham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- U.K based Vidello Productions and U.S based ZLF Productions, along with a host of others, have today announced that Britain's highest Pub, The Tan Hill Inn may become host to the latest Kickstarter Movie Extravaganza.



They launched their Kickstarter campaign last week for a Zombie Movie called The Xavier Project, that could star up to 400 people including some locals and turn the famous pub into a small scale movie set.



The movie, is set around a large party that's held by three friends, that turns into a game of survival and combines a very interesting plot of a traditional zombie apocalypse that's set in a more rural area.



The joint venture is looking to raise £150,000 via crowd funding site Kickstarter and there are a number of rewards available including parts in the production and free travel to the filming In the second week of September.



Camping will be provided for certain pledges and there will be food and drink available for cast and crew if the project is successfully funded.



About Vidello Productions

Vidello productions was created by William Jackson in October 2010 and has amassed close to 1.2 million YouTube views with over 6 different shows and 2400+ subscribers.



Vidello Productions has been involved in some major events in the United Kingdom including coverage of the Gadget Show Live 2013 at the Birmingham NEC and Live Coverage of the iPhone 5 event at the Metro Centre Apple Store, Gateshead.



We are also currently in partnership with AppleFanSite.com one of the largest Apple Fan websites in the UK and provide them with reviews and articles.



About ZLF Productions

Award Winning ZLF Productions was created by Zachary Feldman in 2004 and covers all aspects of media production. The company is based in New York and has covered many events in the region including WWE Wrestle-mania 12 Axxess and the Oceanside Film Festival



Zachary has won countless awards for his production work including 4 awards at the Oceanside Film Festival, State and Regional award for PTA Reflections for film production in 2012 and several MSG Varsity V awards in association with the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.



