Britec Gained Valuable info at Recent BC-CGA Tradeshow

The Certified General Accountants Association of British Columbia (CGA-BC) held their Victoria Conference this year and far exceeded their expectations of being one of the largest and most active events the CGA had ever held prior. And, Britec was right there in the midst of all of the action with accessibility to 17 speakers, 20 PD seminars, the AGM, an awards banquet and gala, a Friday fun night; plus they were in attendance at one of the largest British Columbia accounting tradeshows ever held.



The CGA-BC Conference has been held in Victoria four times since 2004. Attendance has risen every year and exceeded 26 percent during this period. It's truly amazing the registration numbers for those that attended this year, but even more phenomenal is the growth of membership. The Certified General Accountants Association of British Columbia is the largest and fastest-growing accounting body in B.C. The provincial Accountants (Certified General) Act established the CGA-BC way back in 1951 and is the guiding principle that the organization follows when governing and training and certification of B.C.’s nearly 15,000 CGAs and CGA students.



By all accounts, the CGA-BC Conference was considered to be a smashing success," said Roger Katarey, President of Britec Computer Systems, Ltd. "The Conference was an excellent opportunity to listen to keynote presentations by two fabulous speakers; attend other professional development events, network with fellow colleagues and enjoy plenty of time for socializing. The learning that we gained will be a powerful resource that we can incorporate and pass on to our clients."



