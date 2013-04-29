British Airways Resumes Flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka After 15 Years

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- British Airways is an internationally acclaimed airline and is the daughter company of IAG, International Airlines Group. The airline has been the first choice of flying passengers from the United Kingdom for decades and is still maintaining its position by providing innovative and dedicated travel services. British Airways website has won a prestigious award for best travel site for 3 consecutive years in 2009, 2010 and 2011. In the year 2012, the British Airways Galleries Club also won the accolade of World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge. Earlier this year only, the website revealed the news that British Airways would resume flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka after a standstill of 15 years. This is great news for tourists as Sri Lanka offers one of the most diverse tourist experiences in the world.



The Sri Lankan Tourism Development Authority has cited almost 40 amazing places and locations in the country that are not to be missed by any tourist. The country, although small in area, has a vast and diverse range of seasons and views to offer. From wildlife safaris to cool, dusty beaches opening the tides right into the Indian Ocean, this is one travel destination that should be visited by families, honeymooners and vacationers from all over the world.



DCT or Dukes Court Travel Limited is one of the certified affiliated travel agencies located in UK and has been registered with over 50 international airlines. Established in 1989, it is headed by a seasoned travel professional. The agency is best known for facilitating official travels for the English Cricket Board and has been the first choice for most sports boards for travelling choices. Dukes Court Travel is associated with British Airways for many years and offers the lowest prices on tickets to Sri Lanka.



The cost of an adult air travel ticket fare from UK to Sri Lanka en-route Male in Maldives starts from as low as 199 pounds. With 3 flights a week from Gatwick to Colombo, the best airline service is there to provide comfort and reliable travel options with low priced tickets booked from a trusted agency.



