Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of British-American Insurance Company (Kenya) Ltd : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'British-American Insurance Company (Kenya) Ltd : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'British-American Insurance Company (Kenya) Ltd ' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

British-American Insurance Company (Kenya) Ltd (Britam Insurance) is an insurance company based in Kenya. The company offers a wide range of life and non-life insurance solutions catering to the requirements of individuals and corporate customers. Its life insurance solutions include ordinary life insurance, group life insurance and industrial life assurance. General insurance products offered by the company include engineering insurance, fire insurance, aviation insurance, liability insurance, motor insurance, personal accident insurance, marine insurance, workmen's compensation, employer's liability insurance, theft insurance, and medical insurance, among others. The company serves its customers through its network of branch offices and financial advisors. The company operates as a subsidiary of British-American Investments Company (Kenya) Ltd. (Britam), and is headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya



Companies Mentioned



British-American Insurance Company (Kenya) Ltd



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