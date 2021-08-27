British Charity Crown Global, Transforms the Lives of Hundreds of Children in East Africa Through Education, Feeding Programmes, Health and Welfare

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2021 -- Crown Global is an international charity which was founded in 2009 by Steve Pailthorpe and his family. The charity operates both in the UK and overseas and runs several projects which aim to transform lives and empower leaders across all walks of life.



In Uganda, the Kings Kid's Children's Centre, run by Rev Robert Mponye has received grants from the charity. In addition, the teachers who have been without money have received small business start-up grants from the charity to help them become more self-sufficient. In Kenya, Operation Give and Grow received support from the charity to help with their feeding and education programmes.



The charity's President, Steve Pailthorpe commented, "Grass roots projects which transform the lives of children and vulnerable adults are so important to us. At a time when the global pandemic has created an environment where many international charities haven't been able to continue their mission, Crown Global has been pleased to maintain our establish networks through local churches and volunteers, particularly in Kenya and Uganda who have helped us to ensure that donations are effectively assigned to those who need them most. We actively promote business to transform lives. If everyone in business has a commitment to corporate responsibility, then we can change the narrative around poverty and social injustice."



This year, Steve Pailthorpe has renewed his commitment to finance the projects run by Operation Give and Grow (OGG) with a feeding programme for over 180 orphans, as well as the education of many dear young people. OGG is run by Faith Evangelistic Ministry in Kenya and recognised by many dignitaries in Kenya as a leading pioneering project.



"OGG is a wonderful project which has been pioneered by Rev. Teresa Wairimu. It is our deepest honour to support such a worthwhile initiative and we believe it will grow from strength to strength under her leadership. We work in partnership with churches, businesses, and national leaders to help fulfil our mandate to bring transformation to communities and we are delighted to see the fruit of our labours. I want to extend my deepest thanks and appreciate to all our partners and volunteers who make this possible."



Crown Global continue their mission and welcome donations from members of the public and businesses seeking to support grass-roots projects across London, the United Kingdom and Internationally in Kenya, Uganda and in parts of Asia. Find out more at https://www.crownglobal.com.