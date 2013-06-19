British Defence Security Group Approves Tabernus Data Erasure Solution

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Tabernus, leader in Certified data erasure solutions, have announced today that the UK governments Defence Infosec Product Co-operation Group (DIPCOG) has formally approved the latest version of Tabernus data erasure software, Enterprise Erase 5.3.



The Defence InfoSec Product Co-Operation Group UK (DIPCOG) is a UK Ministry of Defence forum run by a committee composed of representatives primarily from the MoD and CESG. DIPCOG approves products and services as being suitable for use specifically by the MoD. DIPCOG is also used by end users in the non-HMG sector as being a committee approval scheme which can be used as testament to a product or service’s security credentials.



“Our approval with DIPCOG is a welcome independent confirmation that further validates our commitment to delivering cutting edge data erasure software” Said Daniel Dyer, Vice President European Operations.



“Tabernus continues to adhere to major government and military erasure standards by providing market leading data erasure solutions.” continues Dyer.



With more regulatory requirements evolving in practically every sector, Tabernus, a world leader in data erasure software and hardware, with offices in the US, Europe and Asia, will continue to educate organisations that todays end of life data erasure and security challenges for IT Equipment can only be met by using an approved and Certified data erasure product.



To learn more about Tabernus’ electronic data erasure solutions please visit www.tabernus.com.



For UK and Europe please call the UK based Sales and Operations team direct

+44 (0) 845 689 1350, email uksales@tabernus.com



For North America please call the Sales and operations team 1-888-700-8560 email: sales@tabernus.com



About DIPCOG

The Defence InfoSec Product Co-Operation Group UK (DIPCOG) is a UK Ministry of Defence forum run by a committee composed of representatives primarily from the MoD and CESG.



About Tabernus

Tabernus is a leading provider of data erasure software and hardware products used by companies of all sizes to completely remove all data from hard drive storage devices. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, its European offices are in Frankfurt, Germany and Swansea, South Wales.



Established in 2002, the company now offers easy to install and operate electronic data erasure tools as both software and hardware solutions. Tabernus has been formally certified for government use to securely erase protectively marked data after independent testing carried out by QinetiQ, a British global defence technology company under contract to the Government’s Communications-Electronics Security Group (CESG).



Tabernus partners include the OEM, Defence, Public/Private Sector, Health Care and IT Recycling and Disposal sectors.



www.tabernus.com



For more press information, please contact:

Rebecca Derrick, PR for Tabernus, Swansea, UK: +44 (0) 845 689 1350 or email ukmarketing@tabernus.com

Kristen Bargas, PR for Tabernus, Texas, North America: 1-888-700-8560 or email marketing@tabernus.com