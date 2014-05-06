British Designer Therzi Unveils Most Recent Summer Collection

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Leading British designer Therzi announced the availability of its summer collection for this year. Taking cues from the latest trends in high fashion and incorporating them into characteristically affordable, functional designs, the tops, dresses and coats are likely to be the company's most successful yet. In addition to a selection of clothes in bold prints that were influenced by the holographic designs popular on fashion runways this spring, the company also offers a number of toned-down, timeless styles that leave their wearers perfectly at home in a wide variety of settings, as well as womens formal evening dresses which will make big impressions at special occasions.



"Our designers have been on a roll in recent years," company spokesperson A. Kaushik stated, "and we feel that they've really hit the mark coming into summer. Our new collection has something to offer everyone, from those seeking the hottest, freshest designs to others who prefer something more classic." With a number of physical locations in the United Kingdom, the company has worked to expand its online reach in recent years. It now delivers its creations to customers located in many countries around the world and ensures that, wherever they might be located, these patrons receive an industry-leading level of customer service.



One of the most striking developments of 2014 in the fashion world has been the popularity of so-called "holographic" fabrics. Making use of high-tech manufacturing processes which produce prints with shimmering, multi-dimensional looks, these materials were used in dresses, accessories, and coats which caught the eyes of many show attendants and analysts of the industry. Therzi offers its own take on this phenomenon in the form of affordable sundresses and leggings which sport prints inspired by these runway highlights.



"As always, we're attuned to both the latest trends in the world of high fashion," Kaushik continued, "and the everyday needs and desires of a broad base of customers." Since first opening its doors, the company has focused on delivering great value to its clients, and this tradition has continued even as it has delved further into incorporating developments from the world of high fashion into its lines. Those who buy from its seasonal lines can be assured of easily and economically acquiring wardrobes which reflect the latest trends in fashion, a fact which has won it an increasing number of loyal customers.



The company continually updates its web site to reflect its latest offerings and also hosts frequent sales there where visitors can take advantage of even better prices than usual. Visitors may easily browse its selection of beautiful going out dresses for women and sexy party dress styles online, with most of these products being available for immediate delivery.



About Therzi

A leading British designer and retailer of women's clothing, Therzi produces fresh, up-to-date collections for every season. Its creations are now available throughout much of the world by ordering from its web site, and it maintains the highest possible levels of customer service for all.