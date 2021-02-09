British Elderly to Benefit from Silicon Valley Artificial Intelligence

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The UK's vulnerable elderly will be able to enjoy more healthy independent living thanks to an import from the home of US innovation - Silicone Valley. New brand StackCare UK has launched a next-generation home-monitoring system specifically for the elderly and at-risk across Britain. StackCare UK's product uses enhanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to support both older people living independently and the service providers and families that care for them.



Developed in Silicon Valley, the StackCare UK system uses wireless smart motion sensors placed in key locations around the home to track an individual's daily patterns of behaviour. A central hub gathers the data from the sensors, analyses it and reports it back to a carer or family member every morning via an app. Cutting-edge AI means the system learns the normal patterns of behaviour and alerts users to changes of routine. Such changes, even small ones, often mark the early stages of illness.



The founder of StackCare UK, Noel Verbruggen, commented; "Increasing numbers of older people want to live in their own homes for longer. However, when an elderly parent or relative is living alone there is often worry among their children and family as to how they're actually getting along day-to-day. StackCare UK's discreet monitoring system and detailed reporting help address that worry, giving reassurance both to the parent and their family."



"For families looking for ways to help their loved one maintain their independence at home StackCare UK is an ideal solution. The sensors are small and discrete and there are no microphones or cameras, helping to preserve dignity and privacy. StackCare UK provides an extra level of support for a family, letting them know how their loved one is getting along during the time when they can't be there."



The installation of the StackCare UK system has been designed to be as quick and easy as possible. Users download the app to their phone, plug in the hub in their loved one's home, install the sensors and connect. There are no wires, no tools are needed and there is no hassle. All data is fully encrypted, ensuring privacy and security.



Noel added, "In the UK there are around 12million people aged 65 or over and that number is set to increase over the coming years. Technology such as StackCare UK's is providing increasingly sophisticated solutions to help them maximise their quality of life and keep their independence. A more positive old age is good for all of us and StackCare is delighted to be able to help make people achieve it."



