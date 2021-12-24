British Factories Struggle to Meet Demands According to Confederation of British Industry (CBI)

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2021 -- The latest snapshot of activity from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has shown that British factories are currently struggling to meet the demand for goods. Heightened inflationary pressure alongside spikes in demand that are some of the strongest in decades mean that there are serious challenges in the manufacturing sector. Almost half of firms said that order books were above normal and export order books are now at the strongest they have been since 2019. Some production has increased to meet these new pressures - output is up at 38% of firms, according to the CBI - but many have not been able to achieve this uplift and 21% recorded a decline. Intensive supply side challenges are one of the reasons why many firms are struggling right now. Stock adequacy is currently the weakest on record and substantial costs are already being passed on to customers.



DSJ Global is a leading end-to-end supply chain recruiter with expertise in manufacturing jobs. Established in 2004, DSJ Global has evolved into a full-service recruiter with expertise in many vital fields, including hiring for logistics, procurement, supply chain and technical operations. The firm works with a broad range of different organisations looking to find the talent to drive growth. That includes small and medium sized enterprises, as well as household name brands and international corporations. Over the years the firm has also established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals from all over the world.



The reach that DSJ Global has when it comes to manufacturing jobs extends to key areas of the UK, including London, Manchester and Birmingham. The British team is also part of an international workforce that numbers 1,000+ and the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



