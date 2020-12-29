British IT Recruitment Agencies - It's an Exciting Time to Work in the British IT Industry as the Fourth Industrial Revolution Pathes the Way for Mass Change

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2020 -- Glocomms hit the ball out of the park when it comes to providing recruitment solutions for the British IT industry. The firm has over seven years of experience and 4 global tech hubs, a team that speak over 15+ languages and a hiring rate of which 43% are female. As the Fourth Industrial Revolution continues to disrupt the industry, Glocomms are looking into ways to use this new technology to increase efficiency and results. The future of recruitment is likely to be dependent on the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to supercharge the hiring process. Now is a fantastic time to join the IT industry and build a world for the next generation which will run in a smooth, coherent way.



Founded in 2013, Glocomms worldwide team of 750+ consultants are committed to ensuring fair hiring decisions and recruitment beyond borders. The team of passionate consultants work around the clock to ensure the best-in-class recruitment technology is used for optimal results for both candidates and clients. Glocomms are the leading specialist recruiters for the IT sector in the UK and have a vast amount of industry and market knowledge to enhance their talent search. The firm are also committed to ensuring their clients remain up-to-date on industry news and current affairs. They can offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions and as part of the Phaidon International group are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm works with clients of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses to allow their candidates choice of which size and type of team they work for. Glocomms are dedicated to providing unique recruitment solutions for each client as their consultants understand how everyone's search is different.



The firm offers bespoke recruitment solutions to a number of sectors in the British tech industry from commercial services, enterprise solutions, cloud and infrastructure, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. Among each of these sectors there is a promising amount of career progression opportunities for talented professionals to experience. Roles currently available through Glocomms include: cybersecurity/internal audit - senior systems engineer, cloud data security architect, lead solutions architect - cloud security, regional sales manager - cloud application security, senior customer success manager - cloud security, regional sales director and Salesforce B2C commerce cloud developer. Get in touch with Glocomms' friendly consultants today to find out how you could define your next career move or source talent for your business.



Glocomms pride themselves on their ability to provide peace of mind to IT companies across the UK as they solve their biggest business challenge: talent acquisition. The firm sources top tier talented candidates from their carefully selected database. Each hiring decision made by Glocomms is informed by market research, insights and trend forecasting to ensure clients and candidates are aware of oncoming risks. The firm has been working hard during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide an exceptional service, recently publishing a whitepaper: 'The work-life rebalance' which offers advice and guidance on how to manage with care during this period of disruption. As most of the UK continues to work from home, managers must be aware of their employees' needs on a personal level. Glocomms believes that the health, wellbeing and productivity levels of your staff go hand in hand and must be your top priority. This report is a great read for individuals in leadership roles who are looking to refresh their virtual connection with their staff and colleagues.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the IT recruitment sectors and help them secure top talent."



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK is reimagining the way that recruitment works for the tech sector, integrating current challenges and opportunities and creating peace of mind for businesses and professionals that the process is in safe hands.