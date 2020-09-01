British IT Recruitment Agency – Breaking Down the Borders of Recruitment to Enable Immense Career Growth

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2020 -- Technology is the driving force of change happening around the world and talented professionals behind this technology are helping to advance our economic and social infrastructures day by day. Adaptations in many company's business models have been caused by the disruption of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Glocomms have consultants who are experts in their chosen field to advise their clients and candidates on IT careers across the UK from London to Birmingham and Manchester creating significant connections in a timely manner. Glocomms allow their clients to have peace of mind when finding a resolution for the challenge of talent acquisition.



Established in 2013, in London, Glocomms have become a specialist leading recruiter to the tech sector by investing in the latest recruitment technology training to ensure their consultants are experts in their chosen field with precise local knowledge benefitted by a global perspective. The firm covers 60+ countries and has developed a network of professionals from some of the top companies in the world to provide expert recruitment strategies. From enterprise solutions, commercial services, cloud & infrastructure, cyber security and much more Glocomms are able to offer a series of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions in a vast amount of areas in the tech sector. Glocomms have consultants who will offer support and guidance through every step of the recruitment process to ensure it is done with precision and accuracy.



Glocomms are experts in attracting the best and brightest in the IT industry. Their consultants specialise in pairing talented individuals with successful companies from agile start-ups to powerhouse worldwide organisation. There is a plethora of job opportunities across the UK and globally as the firm is focused on breaking down the borders of recruitment to ensure the right professionals find the job of the ideal job with potential for immense career growth. Glocomms are proud to have a close to equal placement of male to female candidates with 43% being female, 15+ languages are spoken across the firm with four global tech hubs. Positions available through Glocomms within the IT industry are varied and include: senior sales engineer, director of threat detection, data loss prevention analyst and enterprise solution architect. The possibly for a fruitful career with fantastic opportunities are even more accessible through Glocomms.



Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Glocomms have altered the hiring stages to guarantee the safety of their employees and clients. This has included arranging remote onboarding processes such as video interviews and conferencing to ensure social distancing measures are adhered to wherever possible. Glocomms is the preferred recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, giving them a huge global perspective when advising on hiring solutions.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technology sector and help them secure top talent."



About Glocomms

Glocomms is reimagining the way that recruitment works for the tech sector, integrating current challenges and opportunities and creating peace of mind for businesses and professionals that the process is in safe hands.