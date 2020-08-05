British IT Recruitment Agency – Reimagining Recruitment with National and International Reach

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- Glocomms UK launched in London in 2013 and has since become a leading specialist recruiter for the tech sector. A British IT recruitment agency with an extensive and impressive pedigree, the firm is at the centre of a broad network of exceptional candidates and has contacts throughout the industry at enterprises large and small. Glocomms UK works with organisations and individuals across the country, from London to Birmingham and Manchester, looking to create meaningful connections that result in productive ongoing relationships.



Reimagining recruitment is the focus for the team at Glocomms UK, streamlining the processes involved and introducing peace of mind for both organisations and candidates that everything is in safe hands. This often means going above and beyond what a standard British IT recruitment agency might provide, such as keeping the Glocomms UK community up to date with anything that could impact on hiring processes and the future of work. Better supporting clients and candidates with an approach that is tailored to the needs of the tech sector means that Glocomms UK can provide a specialist service that is specifically designed for businesses in this industry.



Technology is very much a global industry today. While Glocomms UK works in key British locations, such as London, Birmingham and Manchester, the firm is also well connected internationally. As part of the Phaidon International group, Glocomms UK is the recruitment partner of choice to 70+ world-leading companies and the Glocomms network enables the firm to deliver service from international hubs in San Francisco, New York, London and Berlin.



Part of ensuring exceptional service is creating a culture in which internal staff progress and develop too. The firm invests in best-in-class training for all consultants and provides up-to-the-minute technology so that the team is working at the same level as the individuals and organisations being supported. Recruitment is essential for the tech sector – especially given the current pressure being applied by COVID-19 – and enabling businesses to be responsive by securing key talent is one of the ways in which Glocomms UK has been able to provide options. This has meant reconsidering how key hiring processes are handled, whether that is using video conferencing for interview stages or developing remote onboarding to avoid delays at the start of a contract. All this is delivered with a view to enabling businesses in the industry to continue to redefine the game.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms UK offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms UK. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technology sector and help them secure top talent."



