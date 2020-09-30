British IT Recruitment Agency – There Has Never Been a More Significant Time to Work in the Technology Sector

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- The Fourth Industrial Revolution is creating waves across the UK as the tech sector is making an intense effort to keep up with the technological transformations to ensure the UK's economy does not sync lower after the COVID-19 pandemic. London, Birmingham and Manchester have faced huge amounts of disruption this year alone due to the pandemic and the digitalisations which are increasing consumer spending but inviting a knowledge of new technology which hasn't quite been reached in many areas of the industry. The physical, digital and biological worlds are becoming increasingly conjoined, there has never been a more significant time to work in technology. Glocomms are positive in their ability to create peace of mind for the tech companies who use their expert services as they tackle their biggest issue for them; the search for talent.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technology sector and help them secure top talent."



Securing talent who can adapt to the continual changes within the industry and grapple with increasing technological advances is vital to ensure the IT sector remains in the black and out of the red. Founded in 2013, Glocomms are the leading specialist IT recruiters in the UK. Their London based team of expert consultants have worked tirelessly to build a network of industry professionals in 60+ countries worldwide to ensure their knowledge of the industry and markets are unrivalled. The team of 750+ consultants are based in 11+ office locations globally, giving the firm a worldwide perspective on IT recruitment. They offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to cyber security, enterprise solutions, cloud & infrastructure, development & engineering, data & analytics and commercial services professionals. Glocomms believe in recruitment beyond borders with 15+ languages being spoken across the firm and as part of the Phaidon International group are the preferred recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading companies.



Glocomms are dedicated to providing fair recruitment opportunities across the board and have a close to equal hiring statistic with 43% being female. The firm is committed to improving on their equal opportunities every single year and have seen a significant positive change since adapting these methods. Roles available through Glocomms currently include senior solutions architect, director of marketing in IoT & device security, regional sales leader in IIoT & ICS security, security engineer, principal software engineer and cybersecurity / information assurance engineer. The UK is a fantastic location to be to progress your IT career as the wealth of opportunities are gradually increasing. IT managers are on the hunt for reliable, bright individuals who will form teams of fearless professionals unafraid to tackle the increasingly demanding environment of the industry. Glocomms work with companies of all sizes from agile start ups to global powerhouses, enabling their candidates to have a vast array of choice when narrowing down which work environment would suit them best. The firm's team of consultants are dedicated to stepping through the stages of the recruitment process with each individual candidate to ensure they are up-to-date on industry knowledge which will enhance their application.



To find out more information about British IT recruitment agency visit https://www.glocomms.co.uk/about-us.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glocomms UK : +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



- For more information about Glocomms UK services, please go to https://www.glocomms.co.uk/.



- Glocomms UK is reimagining the way that recruitment works for the tech sector, integrating current challenges and opportunities and creating peace of mind for businesses and professionals that the process is in safe hands.