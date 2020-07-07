British Pakistani Cinematographer in Uk

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2020 -- Arman Khan Achakzai is a UK National Cinematographer who has been actively involved in the media industry since 2013. Starting out in post-production for a boutique advertising agency, he later went on to establish a media production company. Since 2016 Arman khan Achakzai has moved on to become an independent Cinematographer. Over the past 7 years Arman Khan Achakzai has honed his skills as a writer, editor, cinematographer and director.



He has worked on branded content, documentaries, music videos and television commercials to name a few. His clients range from international brands and advertising agencies, to high-level government and non-for profit organizations locally, regionally and internationally. His clients include Etihad Airways, Porsche, Lipton, Dove, Land Rover and Bentley, among others. Arman Khan Achakzai also directed the feature-length documentary "The New Arrivals" for Cannes Award winning, which was featured at the 2015 Raindance International Film Festival.



