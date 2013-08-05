British Passport Services Assists Consumers with Lost, Stolen and Renewal Situations

Wimbledon, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- According to statistics released by the UK Identity and Passport Service, approximately 10,000 passports each year are possibly thrown away in the trash bins, with the same number lost in the bars and clubs. Men, according to the numbers are the worst culprits, often leaving their passports in their shirt or trouser pockets and then washing them, rendering them useless.



Says Richard Howard, spokesperson for British Passport Services, "We hear stories like this all the time! The problem people run into, though, is that it can take up to six weeks though to get your replacement passport through the mail. Thankfully, the British Passport Office offers a Fast Track Service which allows you to book an appointment with one of the 7 Passport Offices, attending in person or having an Authorized Person attend on your behalf and receive your passport within seven days rather than waiting up to six weeks to receive your passport."



Howard says his office often books appointments for those who've lost their passports. "The Passport Advisory Line (independent to IPS) can book you a Fast Track appointment at the Glasgow, Liverpool, Durham, Peterborough, London, Newport or Belfast offices at a time that suits you. We always advise people to allow at least one hour for your appointment and arrive at least 15-30 minutes before your allocated time to ensure you have enough time to pass through security."



"People lose their items, have their passports stolen, or need help filling out a renewal application and ring our office." Says Howard. "The British Passport Office offers a same day passport renewal service called the "Premium Service" and this allows you to receive the passport within 4 hours of your appointment at one of the 7 passport offices nationwide. You will need to attend the passport appointment in person or have an authorized person attend the booking on your behalf; these are the only two options for an express 1 day or 7 day passport. The premium service is not available to all British consumers, if you have recently lost or had your passport stolen you may not be able to use this service. If this has recently happened to you then the first thing you need to do is complete a Lost & Stolen Declaration form before you can secure a replacement passport. You also need to report the loss or theft to the police and secure a crime reference number. But the key is there is an option available when there is an emergency, unfortunately, it's only for renewal situations."



About British Passport Services

British Passport Services is an independent service with no British government affiliation, offering advice and services to consumers on passport services, visas and advice. They offer an alternative to long lines with communication via email, phone, and chat.