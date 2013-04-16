British Romance Author Defies Fifty Shades Copycat Trend in Her Sensual Romance Series "Private Emotions"

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Breakout author Elize Amornette will be releasing her erotic romance series “Private Emotions” on May 16th on Amazon Kindle. The eBook will be available at Kindle stores at Amazon.com, Amazon.co.uk and other regional Amazon sites. The eBook series will be soon be followed by a print edition which shall be available worldwide.



“Appointments”, the first in a three part series, explores the sensual awakening of young Emily Harris. In the second book, “Invitations”, Emily finds herself falling hopelessly in love with Ethan who continues to push her boundaries. The series ends with “Promises”, where Emily Harris finally feels comfortable in her own skin.



“Appointments” takes readers along the journey that allows the main character of the story, a young woman named Emily to unveil the sexual desires she has kept suppressed for years. When Emily meets her best friend for coffee, she had no idea it would spark a chain of events that would lead her to the one and only Ethan Sterling. Emily’s trust in Ethan finally gives her the opportunity to explore her sensual self, and test the boundaries of her sexuality.



“Appointments” is a page-turner book full of desire, sexual awakening, and sensuality. Readers will join along as Emily confronts the truths that hold her back from the passion she is missing in her life.



“Finally, here is an author with a true passion for writing romance and sensual novels. Too many writers of recent have attempted to ride the wave of Fifty Shades of Grey and have fallen flat.” said Bonnie Rosales, spokesperson for Good-eBooks.org, a San Francisco Bay Area based non-profit organization. “Elize’s work is fresh and new, and she captures the essence sensuality and sexual exploration while avoiding sounding like hardcore porn or a bizarre bondage journal. I believe this series will soon be achieving the best seller status.”



“Private Emotions” will be the first published series of books for author Eliza Amornette. She finds romantic stories unfolding everywhere she goes and frequently catches herself writing stories in her head and filling in gaps. She chose 2013 as the year to put pen to paper and publish her books because 2013 simply ‘felt right’.



"My writing has been my constant companion throughout the years and it continues to be my best friend,” Said Elize Amornette, author of the “Private Emotions” series. “I believe my readers will find the escapism of the romantic interlude provided by "Private Emotions" to be exciting, adventurous and calming all at the same time, like I did while writing it."



The “Private Emotions” series will be available on May 16th on Amazon Kindle at Kindle stores worldwide. To learn more information about author Eliza Amornette, please visit http://elizeamornette.com/



