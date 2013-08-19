Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of British Sky Broadcasting Group plc : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"British Sky Broadcasting Group plc : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "British Sky Broadcasting Group plc"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "British Sky Broadcasting Group plc" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "British Sky Broadcasting Group plc"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

British Sky Broadcasting Group plc (BSkyB) is a satellite broadcasting company based in the UK. The company, along with subsidiaries, provides pay television services in the UK and Ireland. It owns, operates, distributes and retails channels under the Sky brand including Sky 1, Sky Sports, Sky News, Sky Atlantic, Sky Arts, Sky Living and Sky Movies, among others. BSkyB offers these channels through the DTH (direct-to-home) television platform. The company also offers its channels to other cable operators for retransmission to their subscribers. In addition, it provides broadband and fixed line telephony services, apart from offering interactive services such as betting, gaming and mobile TV services. As of March 31, 2013, the company had over 14.6 million retail and wholesale customers. BSkyB is headquartered in Middlesex, England, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



British Sky Broadcasting Group plc



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