British Students Form Connections with China

Brighton, East Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- The British Council launches Generation UK to help current students or those who have just graduated to be able to travel. This organization has partnered with the British Council China to offer up to fifteen scholarships to encourage and support UK student mobility to China. There are both partial and full scholarships available to students who wish to study at a mainland China university in anything from business to music. School trips have been taken one step further with this amazing new initiative.



There will also be internships available for those students looking for help obtaining an international internship. This would help UK students become more competitive in any arena, making them more globally employable.



This competitive program is perfect for anyone interested in business, history or music. School trips like these do not come along often. Student mobility between the United Kingdom and China has become more and more important as both countries continue to grow. The British Council wishes to encourage students to take initiative and become more globally aware.



Today there are so many unemployed young people who have just graduated from University. This programme wishes to get at least 15,000 UK students to either study or gain work experience in China by 2016. Obviously not all of these students will be able to receive scholarships, but it is still a great opportunity anyone should take advantage of. A trip to this economic powerhouse is not something to rule out just because of money. With these new scholarships available and China being relatively cheap for living in, this is a great destination to save some money.



Students are welcome to attend any Chinese school at hundreds of schools that range from top business schools to even a music school. Trips to China are the perfect way to set yourself out in this competitive job market.



About Equity School Travel

Equity School Travel designs trips for schools based on the needs of the students, whatever subjects they are focusing on. It provides destination and accommodation advice and can help to create the perfect tour for destinations around the world. More information can be found at http://www.equityschooltravel.co.uk .



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