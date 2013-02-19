BritishTVAnywhere.com Helps British Programming Fans Watch TV from Anywhere in the World

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Living in a foreign country can be difficult. But one of the best ways to cure homesickness is to watch television programming from a home country. And thanks to technology, watching television programming from anywhere in the world has never been easier.



A website called BritishTVAnywhere.com seeks to help homesick British people watch their favorite shows and channels online.



A spokesperson explained what kinds of channels and programming visitors can expect to watch after visiting BritishTVAnywhere.com:



“Our British TV service covers all the most popular British TV channels, including several different BBC channels, Sky, ITV, and more. We also include channels from other countries as part of some packages, including American channels like Fox and NBC as well as channels from Germany, Sweden, Holland, and more.”



Guests can register for the website today and pay for a subscription plan in order to enjoy a range of channels. Payment can be made through all major credit cards and accounts can be renewed on a month-to-month basis to experience uninterrupted programming coverage. Some customers may also choose to pay on a weekly or even a 24 hour basis to watch UK TV online for shorter periods of time.



BritishTVAnywhere.com promises that subscription rates are competitive. In fact, at just 20 cents per day for multiple UK channels, BritishTVAnywhere.com claims that rates are among the best in the world:



“Our goal is to give subscribers the highest number of channels at the lowest possible price. With rates starting at 20 cents per day, we feel we’ve accomplished that. Those who aren’t ready to start paying for plans can also begin a free trial with us by simply downloading our easy-to-use software.”



Subscribers’ accounts can be accessed from any internet-connected device from anywhere in the world. Additionally, accounts can be accessed simultaneously from three different devices, which means subscribers can watch UK TV abroad on their laptop, mobile, or desktop computer at the same time.



About BritishTVAnywhere.com

BritishTVAnywhere.com shows visitors how to watch British TV online from anywhere in the world. The website caters to British people living abroad or to anyone who considers themselves to be a British television programming fan. To learn more, please visit: http://www.britishtvanywhere.com