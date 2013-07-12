Britney Spears Debuts "Ooh La La" Music Video from "the Smurfs 2" on YouTube

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- The pop icon Britney Spears' all-new music video for her single "Ooh La La" has been officially debuted and is much sought after on YouTube. The video features two stars in the making: Britney's two adorable sons. The soundtrack is reported to be written and performed for the upcoming movie The Smurfs 2.



The fun-filled music video for Britney Spears' new single "Ooh La La" is now the trendiest and most sought-after clip on YouTube. It's reported that the clip is the gift Britney gives to her sons, and that's also the major reason why she decided to collaborate with the adorable blue characters. "I have always been loving the Smurfs as a kid and now my boys are the biggest Smurf fans EVER," Spears said in statement. "I wanted to surprise them with a song in the movie. I know they'll think it's Smurftastic!"



Actually, the debuted music video is super adorable. Not only does Spears share the spotlight with bubbly characters of The Smurfs 2, she also features her two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James on "Ooh La La" video. The clip begins with Britney and her boys in a movie theater. Suddenly Britney gets sucked into the Smurf Village. The 31-year-old pop princess then sings and dances around with the cartoon Smurfs, much to her boys' delight.



"Ooh La La", produced by Dr. Luke, Ammo and Cirkut, was released last month as the leading single from "The Smurfs 2" soundtrack. The song has peaked at No.85 on the Hot 100 chart and rises from No. 25 - 23 on this week's Pop Songs tally. It's now available for downloading on iTunes Store at $1.29. People, who want to get it for totally free, could take use of a music recorder to record "Ooh La La" soundtrack on YouTube and get music for totally free.



Talking about the movie related to "Ooh La La" – The Smurfs 2, it will come to theaters on July 31, 2013. The movie stars Neil Patrick Harris, Sofía Vergara, Christina Ricci, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Anton Yelchin, Alan Cumming, Hank Azaria, Brendan Gleeson. The film is directed by Raja Gosnell.



