BritWeek Los Angeles 2014 Has Officially Launched

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- The eighth annual BritWeek launched last night and runs from today until May 4th in Los Angeles. Stars including Mischa Barton, Tony Curran, Cat Deeley, Luol Deng, Britt Ekland, Jenna Elfman, Kimberley Garner, Tippi Hedren, Jason Isaacs, Tara Lipinski, Nigel Lythgoe, Seal, Terri Seymour and Bruno Tonioli gathered at the Consul General’s Residence in Los Angeles for a spectacular Midsummer Night’s Dream party.



Highlights of the 2014 program include the fifth annual BritWeek UKTI Business Innovation Awards, which in addition to recognizing innovative UK/CA companies will also bestow a special honor, The Creative Fusion Award, on Paul Oakenfold.



Photographs from 2014 BritWeek launch LA:



Launch Party Red Carpet, Inside Launch Party



(All photographs are courtesy of BritWeek)



2014 BritWeek Events



BritWeek will continue its ode to the 450th anniversary of Shakespeare with a one-night-only performance, produced by Louis Fantasia, of BritWeek’s Evening of Shakespeare, Music, and Love, presented by Beverly Hills Wealth Management, on April 25th, featuring 20 acclaimed actors (including Ioan Gruffudd, Jane Seymour, Malcolm McDowell, Michael York, Sophie Winkleman, and others) performing the Bard’s best work. Louis Fantasia’s Huff Post blog “Happy Birthday Bill!”



On April 26th, the BritWeek Robertson Shopping Stroll, presented by SoCal MINI Dealers and hosted by Mischa Barton, will draw thousands out to the iconic, luxury shopping district on Robertson Blvd for in-store events, special offers, fashion previews, giveaways and more.



That evening the BritWeek Christopher Guy Design Icon Awards will once again celebrate the huge influence of British creativity, honoring this year the world-renowned interior designer Nina Campbell.



Returning for the fifth year as a supporter of BritWeek, Jaguar will partner to present A Villainous Affair, celebrating the British Villain with an evening of cocktails, canapés and world domination at a top-secret location overlooking the Los Angeles cityscape on Friday, May 2nd. Guests will be among the first to lay eyes on the newest British Villain in town, the Jaguar F-TYPE Coupe.



On May 3rd and 4th, BritWeek will once again take over the Third Street Promenade with an exciting two-day festival. Preview the new F-TYPE Coupe from Jaguar, get red carpet ready with a mini-makeover from Boots, meet the famous British gecko from GEICO, take your pup for a stroll down Walkers Shortbread doggy red carpet, travel to London with The Times of London and get your picture on the front page of the iconic British newspaper, and explore Scottish heritage and tradition with St. Andrew’s Society. Live performances, including Independent Shakespeare Company, Clan Currie Harper Glen, Inner City Shakespeare Ensemble, highland dancers, pipe bands, acclaimed British performers Desi Valentine & Luke Barnham, leading Los Angeles and UK street artists, and more.



Britweek is proudly supported by our sponsors.



ABOUT BRITWEEK

BritWeek is a non–profit organization that hosts a program of events every Spring to promote British creativity, innovation and excellence across multiple categories including, film & television, music, art, fashion, design, retail, sport, philanthropy, business, and more. The events take place throughout Greater Los Angeles, Orange County, San Francisco, and now also Miami! For more information visit www.britweek.org