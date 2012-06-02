Broadband Internet Adoption in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2012 -- India houses a huge population using internet for entertainment and productivity. With growing heavy and feature rich web activities, dial-up and equivalent internet services have become obsolete and the need for broadband internet has rose immensely. Broadband internet adoption in India is at the threshold to witness significant adoption not only in urban areas but also in sub-urban and rural areas.



The Broadband Internet Adoption in India report begins with Introduction section covering overview regarding broadband internet which provides basic idea regarding broadband internet and how it is different from legacy dial-up or equivalent internet technology. Various internet access technologies are briefly discussed here for better understanding of the subject in hand. The section also covers a short history of internet in India, highlighting key moments since 1995, when internet was first introduced in India.



The Market Overview section elaborates global & Indian market state of broadband internet. It is accompanied by a plethora of statistical information regarding broadband in global scenario as well as in India such as global & domestic market size in terms of subscriber base, penetration level in various countries, market share according to broadband access technology, and other related information. The section also elaborates details regarding region-wise data of broadband and country-wise information in Asia covering total population, subscriber base in 2000 and 2011, & percentage share compared to total subscriber base in Asia and the world.



The section continues with emphasis on information regarding domestic market including latest TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) updated market size in terms of subscriber base, projection of growth of the same till 2015, & also for 2017 and 2020. It also enlightens with information such as current rural usage and projection of growth in the coming years, average internet speed in India and rural-urban internet subscriber base split from 2008 till 2011 and a projected growth till 2015. Next state-wise broadband subscriber base and penetration in India is provided to explore possibility in various states. It is followed by a discussion on broadband service delivery technology wherein various technologies are briefed with definition & technical information. The section closes with Market share of Broadband Players segment where various broadband internet service providers are mapped according to their market share with some key information.



It is followed by Scope in India section which elaborates on various scope areas and verticals for broadband in India. Special emphasis has been given on rural and sub-urban opportunities as broadband will be largely driven by these consumers in near future. Specific sectors have been highlighted with information regarding each of their market state and opportunity areas in the sectors for broadband internet.



The report continues with Drivers & Challenges section elaborating the major furtherance & impediments for broadband internet adoption in India. Both the drivers and challenges are equally stressed upon to provide clear idea regarding the probable obstacles and rewards in the line of business and help vendors take necessary measures.



In the Broadband Service Providers section the major broadband ISP vendors are profiled. It provides information such as corporate & business highlights covering operational & recent information regarding broadband service offerings, related services & strategic moves regarding the same. It also provides financial performance for a period of time and key contacts for each of the players. Key business segment and key geographic segment for each player are provided as well to provide further clear idea regarding the companies. Also broadband tariffs of each vendor are provided covering major broadband plans for both general usage and high data usage separately with information such as product name, broadband speed, bandwidth allowance and price for each of the service plans.



Next the developments & trends in the domestic market related to broadband services, recent trend & developments, and government initiatives are mentioned in the Key Trends & Development section.



Also, specific prospective areas for broadband ISP vendors in India are discussed in Vendor Opportunity section.



It is followed by the section Strategic Recommendation section which is derived after a comprehensive analysis of the market state & scope. It suggests key strategic moves which can help broadband internet adoption to grow in all regions of the country.



The report concludes with a primary conducted in the form of survey in Survey on Broadband Usage section which provides an overall idea of internet consumption pattern and trend in India along with consumer needs and opinions.



