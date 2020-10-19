Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Broadcast Communication Equipment Global Market Report 2020: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery



The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, Broadcast Communication Equipment Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for Broadcast Communication Equipment investments from 2020 to 2030.



The global broadcast communication equipment market was worth $4.79 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.62% and reach $5.31 billion by 2023.



Top Leading Companies of Global Broadcast Communication Equipment Market are Ericsson AB, Harris Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Raytheon Company, L-3 Communications Corporation, ITT Corporation, Datapath Inc. and others.



Company Development:



In July 2019, Harris Corp., a USA-based technology company specialized in communication systems, electronic systems, space and intelligence, merged with L3 Technologies Inc., a USA-based aerospace and defense company. The merged company is called L3Harris Technologies Inc. The merger is expected to build sixth largest aerospace and defense company with diversified experience in the broadcasting communications equipment.



Market Insights:



Adoption of internet television is an emerging trend in the broadcast communication equipment market. Customers in developed markets are adopting and showing signs of preferring internet TV. Internet TV, in general, is content distributed over the internet. Wireless service providers are offering online video streaming services and internet TV to compete with traditional pay-TV providers. These services are being offered to increase their subscriber base and revenues. For example, in 2018, in the U.S, approximately 147.5 million people have adopted internet television to watch Netflix at least once a month, followed by Amazon Prime Video (88.7 million), Hulu (55 million), HBO Now (17.1 million) and Dish's Sling TV (6.8 million).



The broadcast communication equipment market consists of sales of broadcast communication equipment and related services. Broadcast communication equipment establishments make radio and television broadcast and wireless communications hardware. Products made by these establishments include transmitting and receiving antennas, cable television equipment, GPS equipment, cellular phones, mobile communications hardware, radio and television studios, and broadcasting hardware.



For instance, in India, the per capita net disposable income increased to $2,018.53 in 2017 from $1,372.9 in 2013 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. Rise in disposable income coupled with affordability increased purchasing power of the individuals and in turn propelled the market for cellular telephone, driving the broadcast communication equipment market.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Broadcast Communication Equipment in these regions, from 2015 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Broadcast Communication Equipment market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Broadcast Communication Equipment market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



