Broadcast Switchers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Share and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Broadcast switchers are an important hardware used in film or video production. It is used for switching or selecting different video and audio signals coming from different sources. It plays a crucial role in the entire video transmission process and is an integral part of video broadcasting. The switchers are used in remote trucks, edit suite, control rooms and so on. It is not possible to run a program without using these switchers and they are crucial for a fully incorporated television production.



Products like switchers are gaining popularity due to several reasons such as regulatory requirements and consumer demand for high quality video. The broadcasting industry has developed from analog to digital transmission offering better quality video production for customers, known as High Definition Television (HDTV). The new developments and demand are the factors increasing the popularity and demand of switchers in the market. The different programs such as sports or music events are in high demand and thus broadcasters need the equipment that can enable them to add special effects to their content and present a high definition video to their consumers. It is expected that the global market for switchers will reach USD 1.7 billion by 2018.



The economic slow-down three years back had its impact on the broadcasting sector globally, and the main two reasons were the lack of budget and decline in the number of television advertisements, which is the major source of revenue generation for the broadcasters. Although the television industry was hit by economic slow-down, it recovered once again in 2010 and the demand for high definition video content came in demand. In the next few years, it is expected that several factors like digitalization to HDTV and 3D, production automation, etc, will further drive the switchers market. Moreover, new channels and new studios will also raise the demand for switchers in the coming years.



The geographies covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW (Rest of the World).



Some of the major players of this industry are Broadcast Pix, Inc., Ross Video Limited, Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Utah Scientific, Inc., Harris Corporation, Ikegami Electronics (U.S.A), Inc., Miranda Technologies, Kramer Electronics Ltd., NEC Corporation, Semtech Canada Inc., Snell Group, Sony Electronics, Inc., and Evertz Microsystems, among others.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



