Broadcast Switchers Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1,908 Million Globally in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research Report Add "Broadcast Switchers Market (Production, Routing and Master Control) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013 - 2019" to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Broadcast Switchers Market was worth USD 1,200 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 1,908 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2013 to 2019. North America was the largest market for broadcast switchers in 2012. Growth in this region is expected to be driven by replacement of deployed switchers over the forecast period. In addition, the increasing number of HD channels is expected to drive the market in near future.
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The broadcast switchers market is driven by various factors including transition from analog to digital broadcasting, increasing adoption of HD (High Definition) worldwide, rising number of digital channels and increasing focus on production automation. Enforcement of government regulations regarding digitalization is also expected to drive the market. However, lack of standardization in content distribution and high initial price of broadcasting equipments are some of the factors inhibiting the growth of this market.
Among all types, routing switcher segment was the largest and accounted for 47.4% of the market share in 2012. However, production switcher segment is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.
Among different end use segments, studio production held the largest market share in 2012 and accounted for 24.7% share of the global market. It is expected to maintain leading position throughout the forecast period owing to increasing awareness in emerging regions including Asia Pacific and RoW. Sports' broadcasting is the second largest end use segment and is expected to show strong growth dur ing forecast period.
Geographically North America was the largest broadcast switcher market and accounted for 40.7% in 2012 owing to increase in adoption of low end routing switchers that are deployed in production trucks, generating less heat, less noisy and consuming low power. In addition, the growth is driven by the increase in usage of production switchers across non-broadcast segments such as places of worship, corporate conferences and educational institutes.
Broadcast switchers market is segmented depending price of the switchers as high end segment, mid end segment and low end segment. The market is dominated by few players in each of these segments. Most of the switcher manufacturers are competing among each other by developing state of the art technology products to get competitive advantage. The factors determining different categories of switchers such as high end, mid end and low end include formats, size and configuration of the switchers. The global high end broadcast switchers market in is dominated by Sony Electronics Inc., Snell Group, Grass Valley Panasonic Corporation among others. Broadcast Pix, Ross Video among others lead the mid end switchers segment and Blackmagic Design, For A Company, Miranda Technologies, Evertz Corporation, and New Tek Inc.dominate the low end switchers segment.
Broadcast switchers market analysis, by type
Production switchers
High end production switchers
Mid end production switchers
Low end production switchers
Routing switchers
High end routing switchers
Mid end routing switchers
Low end production switchers
Master control switchers
High end master control switchers
Mid end master control switchers
Low end master control switchers
Broadcast switchers market analysis, by end user
Sports broadcasting
Studio production
Production trucks
News production
Post production
Others (Corporate conferences, Places of worship, educational institutes and Playouts)
In addition the report provides cross sectional analysis of the market with respect to the following geographical segments:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
RoW (Rest of the World)
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Global Broadcast Switchers Market
1.1 Research description
1.2 Research scope
1.3 Research methodology
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
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