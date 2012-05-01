Broadening Its Horizons the Universal Life Church World Headquarters Gets Ready to Launch Daytime Programming

Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc. USA ~ Today's Christian Church For The Way People Pray Today.
Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has announced it will be adding a daytime schedule for the ULC Radio Network.
The ULC Radio Network was launched on 11/01/11 and it has quickly risen to respectability with that of other faith based radio stations, featuring a Sunday Mass Service, Wednesday Devotions and Bible Study, plus a great Prime Time line up of music, talk and news.
Current Prime Time Schedule
Sunday Night:
The Sunday Mass, Rev. Bruce Micciulla and/or Rev. Andrew R.M. Manley
Headline News, Rev. Jerold Norris
Mas Alla del Sol, Rev. Betty Montez
Saturday Night:
Prescribing Spiritual Hope, Rev. Dr. Joel Lamoure (Encore of Tuesday Show)
Finding The Way, Rev. Amanda Bruscella
Universal Life Reverb, Rev. Daniel Bodhi Chapin
Friday Night:
The Circuit Rider, Rev. W. Ed Terry
Thursday Night:
Night Light, Rev. Michael Weissman
The Good News Forum, Rev. Bruce Micciulla
Wednesday Night:
The Prayer Closet, Rev. Andrew R.M. Manley
The Bible Bootcamp, Rev. David Stembaugh
Tuesday Night:
Prescribing Spiritual Hope, Rev. Dr. Joel Lamoure
Monday Night:
Sacred Fire Ministries, Rev. Eric Carpenter
Monday Night News & Talk, Rev. Robert Steinmeyer
For More Information on The Universal Life Church Radio Network Go To: http://www.ulccommunity.org
For More Information on Becoming or Ordained by The Universal Life Church Go To: http://www.ulcnetwork.com