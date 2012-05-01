Broadening Its Horizons the Universal Life Church World Headquarters Gets Ready to Launch Daytime Programming

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has announced it will be adding a daytime schedule for the ULC Radio Network.



The ULC Radio Network was launched on 11/01/11 and it has quickly risen to respectability with that of other faith based radio stations, featuring a Sunday Mass Service, Wednesday Devotions and Bible Study, plus a great Prime Time line up of music, talk and news.



Current Prime Time Schedule



Sunday Night:

The Sunday Mass, Rev. Bruce Micciulla and/or Rev. Andrew R.M. Manley

Headline News, Rev. Jerold Norris

Mas Alla del Sol, Rev. Betty Montez



Saturday Night:

Prescribing Spiritual Hope, Rev. Dr. Joel Lamoure (Encore of Tuesday Show)

Finding The Way, Rev. Amanda Bruscella

Universal Life Reverb, Rev. Daniel Bodhi Chapin



Friday Night:

The Circuit Rider, Rev. W. Ed Terry



Thursday Night:

Night Light, Rev. Michael Weissman

The Good News Forum, Rev. Bruce Micciulla



Wednesday Night:

The Prayer Closet, Rev. Andrew R.M. Manley

The Bible Bootcamp, Rev. David Stembaugh



Tuesday Night:

Prescribing Spiritual Hope, Rev. Dr. Joel Lamoure



Monday Night:

Sacred Fire Ministries, Rev. Eric Carpenter

Monday Night News & Talk, Rev. Robert Steinmeyer



For More Information on The Universal Life Church Radio Network Go To: http://www.ulccommunity.org



For More Information on Becoming or Ordained by The Universal Life Church Go To: http://www.ulcnetwork.com