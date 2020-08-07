Broadview Homes Completes New Research Discovering Calgary's 5 Most Popular New Home Ensuite Upgrades with New Homebuyers

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2020 -- Master bathrooms are one of the more common rooms people building a new home choose to add upgrades. For those wondering, which ensuite upgrades are most popular in Calgary; local homebuilder Broadview Homes recently conducted research to come up with the answer. Going through their data of homeowners who had built with the company over the last five years, the new home builder was able to determine the top five most popular new home ensuite upgrades for their customers in Calgary.



"We get requests all the time for ideas on what ensuite upgrades are most popular right now," remarked Peter-John Woolf, Broadview Homes Vice-President. "Instead of just taking an educated guess, our team went through the data to get us some clear answers."



According to Broadview Homes' research, the top five ensuite upgrades among those who bought new homes in Calgary include a free-standing tub; a glass shower; bank of drawers; a heated floor; and a rain head shower. For more details and their ranking, read their blog post: http://yycblog.broadviewhomes.com/blog/calgarys-5-most-popular-new-home-ensuite-upgrades-new-research.



Broadview Homes is considered one of the region's top home builders. See some of their current new home models and floor plans by visiting a showhome.



Showhomes are open to the general public Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 to 8 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 noon to 5 pm for showhomes in the following communities: Beacon Heights, Boulder Creek (Langdon), Crestmont, Dawson's Landing (Chestermere), Evanston, Harmony (Springbank), Hudson in Creekstone, Kinniburgh (Chestermere), Rancher's Rise (Okotoks), Ravenswood (Airdrie), Redstone and Rivercrest (Cochrane).



Weekdays are by appointment only and can be booked online at the Broadview Homes website: http://yycinfo.broadviewhomes.com/online-show-home-booking.



For more information visit https://www.broadviewhomescalgary.com/, our general Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BroadviewHomesCalgary or our blog post http://yycblog.broadviewhomes.com/blog/calgarys-5-most-popular-new-home-ensuite-upgrades-new-research.



