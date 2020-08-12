Broadview Homes' New Research Reveals Calgary's Top 10 Most Popular New Home Upgrades

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- Knowing what home upgrades are most popular with new home buyers can be very useful for those buying a new home as well as real estate professionals. Calgary's Broadview Homes understands this well, recently conducting and releasing new research that revealed the top 10 most popular new home upgrades in Calgary over the last five years.



"As a homebuilder, it is essential to know what home upgrades are most popular in the market," commented Peter-John Woolf, Broadview Homes Vice-President. "This new research helps us know what new home buyers value and what trends are emerging in and around Calgary."



According to the company, the research lists among the top 10 new home upgrades: pot lights in the great room and bonus room; flush mount hardwood vents; stone on the fireplace; mudroom lockers; 8-feet interior doors on the main; 9-foot basement; second sink to the main bath; and a full-width deck; to name just a few. See the full article here: http://yycblog.broadviewhomes.com/blog/calgarys-top-10-most-popular-new-home-upgrades-new-research.



Broadview Homes is a Calgary-based new home builder with extensive new home construction experience building in-demand houses in highly sought-after communities. Showhomes are open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 to 8 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 noon to 5 pm in the following communities: Beacon Heights, Boulder Creek (Langdon), Crestmont, Dawson's Landing (Chestermere), Evanston, Harmony (Springbank), Hudson in Creekstone, Kinniburgh (Chestermere), Rancher's Rise (Okotoks), Ravenswood (Airdrie), Redstone and Rivercrest (Cochrane).



Weekdays are by appointment only and can be booked online at the Broadview Homes website: http://yycinfo.broadviewhomes.com/online-show-home-booking.



For more information visit https://www.broadviewhomescalgary.com/, our general Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BroadviewHomesCalgary or our blog post http://yycblog.broadviewhomes.com/blog/calgarys-top-10-most-popular-new-home-upgrades-new-research.



About Broadview Homes

At Broadview Homes, innovation and quality are standard. With authentic, vibrant designs and consistently high specifications, Broadview builds the home you want, even if it means moving walls. Founded over 30 years ago with the belief that the excitement of buying a home should last well after you've first walked into a showroom, Broadview (part of the Qualico group of home builders) continues to build homes with this philosophy - and in doing so gives home owners more, while paying less.



