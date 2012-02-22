Broadview Networks Provides Advanced Training and Support for IT Professionals at MSP University's Boot Camps

Garden Grove, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2012 -- Due to the rapidly increasing number of options available and the growth in adoption of cloud-based business communications services, Broadview Networks (http://www.broadviewnet.com) and Managed Services Provider University (http://www.mspu.us) are partnering to offer information technology (IT) professionals and managed services providers (MSPs) improved training resources and other materials to help them stay ahead of the game.



Broadview, a leading cloud service provider, is working with MSP University to enhance its online educational platform and live “Boot Camp” training events. By utilizing Broadview’s experience, organizations and professionals working to improve their knowledge about telecom and cloud based services will benefit from the overall depth and scope of material that will be available to them.



Broadview already works with many IT professionals, MSPs and others as part of its Channel Partner Program, which has consistently been recognized as one of the best in the industry. The success of this program is partly due to training that helps channel partners learn new technology and online systems that allow them to serve their own customers better.



The Broadview Networks and MSP University partnership also gives IT professionals and MSPs the opportunity to capture telecom and cloud revenue from their clients by joining Broadview’s Channel Partner Program. Broadview Channel Partners benefit from training, pre and post sales support, marketing support and competitive commissions.



“Businesses are rapidly adopting cloud-based services and as the pace of innovation continues to accelerate, staying current is often a challenge for IT pros,” said Brian Crotty, Broadview’s chief operating officer. “Broadview has been implementing network and cloud-based solutions for over 15 years and the rate of change in the last five years has been staggering. Not only can we help IT pros navigate new technologies, but we can also build a recurring revenue stream.”



Broadview Networks has been one of the leaders in the move from traditional telecommunications technology to advanced IP and Internet-enabled services. Since 2005, the company has been at the forefront within the cloud-based services market and is ranked by Infonetics Research as one of the top 10 cloud-based phone providers, worldwide, for its OfficeSuite® service. Broadview has an extensive offering of cloud services. Its approach also includes consulting to help IT pros match their clients’ needs with easy-to-use phone systems, hosted servers, hosted business applications and hosted business email, including Microsoft Exchange® and Outlook®, as well as next-generation services like virtual desktops and cloud-based backup services.



"MSP University members are hungry to learn about and adopt new technology that can enhance their relationships with their business customers," said Gary Beechum, MSP University’s president and chief executive officer. “Our mission is to shorten the time it usually takes for IT pros and MSPs to get up to speed. With Broadview’s expertise and experience, MSP University members will have a set of tools that can help them become more effective.”



With membership now exceeding 15,000 IT providers, MSP University works to educate its members about the importance of engaging with strategic vendor partners as a best practice. MSPU also emphasizes that a key component for increasing net profits is focusing on eight critical areas of an IT practice, in order to transform and improve their businesses. These areas include Leadership, Financial Acumen, Organizational Structure, Talent Management, Marketing, Sales, Service Delivery and Vendor Relationships.



Broadview Networks will join MSP University in Orange County, Calif., on February 23-24, for the MSP University Boot Camp, where hundreds of solution providers will convene to learn about emerging technologies.



About MSP University (http://www.mspu.us)

Educate. Train, Certify and Lead…

MSP University is the largest online business improvement and transformation resource and independent community for IT solution and managed services providers that wish to increase their efficiencies, effectiveness and net profits. MSP University provides IT business operations, sales and marketing and technical service delivery improvement education, training, fulfillment and consulting services to Fortune 50 IT manufacturer, distributor and vendor channels, as well as to IT membership organizations, franchises and thousands of independent IT service organizations worldwide. Learn more at www.mspu.us.



About Broadview Networks (http://www.broadviewnet.com)

Broadview is a network-based business communications provider serving customers nationwide with local and long-distance voice and data communications, premises-based and patented hosted VoIP systems, data services and a full suite of managed services and a range of professional services. They also provide an innovative portfolio of bundled, hosted IP phone and cloud computing services designed to meet the unique application requirements of diverse workforce groups. Its customers benefit from award-winning customer service, including a Web-based account management tool and a primary point-of-contact for real-time, personal customer care.



Broadview is a control investment of MCG Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MCGC). Its other large investors include Baker Capital and New Enterprise Associates.