Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2023 -- HarlemAmerica warmly reminisces the engaging appearance of Broadway sensation Vanessa Bell Calloway on the talk show "WHAT'S HOT! HarlemAmerica with G. Keith Alexander." The accomplished actor, currently captivating audiences in "Purlie Victorious," shared a resonant dialogue with the show's host, opening up about her illustrious career and her role in the ongoing Broadway production.



In a heartfelt conversation, G. Keith Alexander expressed, "I'm a big fan, and it was amazing to chat with such a talented actor now starring in Purlie Victorious." The genuine exchange between Alexander and Calloway shed light on the continuous charm and prowess Vanessa Bell Calloway brings to the theatrical stage, much to the delight of her myriad fans.



Audiences who missed the live broadcast or wish to relive the inspiring discussion can now watch the episode on-demand at HarlemAmerica.com. Additionally, the replay is accessible at VoiceAmerica.com, and through the HarlemAmerica app, available for download at your TV and Smartphone App Stores, allowing a wide audience to appreciate the profound conversation and gain insight into the life of a remarkable artist who continues to contribute significantly to the Broadway landscape.



HarlemAmerica, committed to celebrating and promoting the essence of Black culture and talent, cherished the occasion to host Vanessa Bell Calloway, and continues to provide a significant platform for the dialogues that matter within the entertainment community.



About HarlemAmerica

HarlemAmerica is a distinguished digital broadcasting platform offering a blend of live and on-demand content that celebrates the richness of Black culture. Through an array of talk shows and engaging programming, HarlemAmerica connects audiences with both emerging and established talents in the entertainment sector, fostering a community of creativity, discussion, and appreciation for the diverse voices that shape the narrative of Black excellence in the entertainment realm.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.