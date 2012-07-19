Brochures Make a Great Advertisement Method

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Hot Print USA is a company based in Miami, Florida that is offering brochure printing services. Brochures offer many benefits to companies, as they are one of the best forms of advertisement. Once the brochures arrive in the mail, individuals can pass them out to potential clients and watch their business start to boom. Hot Print USA is one of the best printing companies listed on the internet because of the price for their high quality work.



Hot Print USA is able to print brochures in a variety of sizes. The most common size is the 8.5" x 11" Trifold Brochure. The brochure sizes that Hot Print USA is offering is: 6”x9”, 8.5”x11”, 8.5”x14”, 9”x12”, 9”x16”, 11”x17”, 12”x18” and 11”x25.50". Each one of the sizes available has a specific set of available folding. Individuals can go to: Brochure Printing at Hot Prints in order to learn about the different folding styles that are available.



The website is easy to use, so visitors should not have a problem finding what they need. On the left side of the site, there is a special list of available categories. The categories include: brochures, booklets, business cards, post cards, flyers, t-shirts, vinyl banners, posters, envelopes, letterhead, custom orders, upload design files and download templates.



Individuals can also subscribe to Hot Prints newsletter in order to receive up to date information and discount codes. Speaking in discount codes - Individuals can get 5% off of their brochure order by typing in: brochures2012.



Individuals can choose between free graphic designs or premium graphic designs. With the free graphic designs, individuals will have 3 templates to choose from and the turnaround time is 3-4 days. Individuals should use code: FGD-05 at checkout in order to take advantage of the free graphic designs. The premium graphic designs offer an original and unique design, spell check for all text, and 1-2 days turnaround time.



Placing the order for the brochure is not that hard to do. Simply fill out the forms, make payment and wait for the brochure.



About How Print USA

Hot Print USA is a high quality brochure printing service that is located in Miami, Florida. They offer a website that individuals from all over can use in order to order their brochures. For more information, individuals can contact Joseph Smith via email info@hotprintusa.com or call 8668011551.