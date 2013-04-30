Brock Hamilton Publishes New Kindle E-Book to Help Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs Create and Maintain Websites

Noosaville, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- In the twenty first century a website is as essential to small businesses and entrepreneurs as a business card, yet they require far more detail and intricacy together with specialist knowledge to both create and maintain. With new Google search algorithms, content is king, so a website must be regularly updated. Brock Hamilton is handing over the tools to achieve this to anyone willing to read his new e-book, published exclusively for Amazon Kindle.



The e-book is currently available free of charge, and runs to a comprehensive hundred and twenty three pages covering everything from web basics to design principles and content guides. The book, already rated highly by downloader’s who return eager to recommend it, puts web development into plain English and provides a step by step guide that will lead to a complete, robust web presence without the agony of trial and error experienced by first time developers.



Brock Hamilton released “How To Create A Website - A Step By Step Guide” after ten years spent creating websites for small businesses and entrepreneurs, in which time he carefully observed the most common questions and pitfalls encountered by those who came to him for help, and used that extensive experience to write his book.



A spokesperson for Brock explained, “Mr. Hamilton has done a fantastic job in creating a guide that perfectly balances the brevity required for business users with the clarity needed by newcomers to web-development. The book is a streamlined but thorough guide that explains only what is most important for success in developing a dynamic web presence, from domain names to HTML basics to presentation skills and search engine optimization- the truth is that good web development requires a wide range of expert skills, all of which Brock has developed and then translated here for first timers.”



About Brock Hamilton

Brock Hamilton is a web developer with over 10 years experience building websites for small to medium sized businesses as well as selected bespoke personal sites. In his recent e-book (released exclusively on Amazon Kindle) he attempts to lead small business owners and would be web developers down the path of building and running their websites for a fraction of the normal costs associated with the practice. For more information, please visit: http://www.amazon.com/How-To-Create-Website-ebook/dp/B00AFGKFJ0